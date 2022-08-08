Pamela Alexandra in open bathrobe brings ‘the juice’

Pamela Alexandra close up. Pic credit: @pamelaalexandra/Instagram

Pamela Alexandra is proving she’s got a way with words as she shows off her curvy figure.

The Swiss-Brazilian social media star and model delighted her five million+ Instagram followers ahead of the weekend, wrapping up the week with a small gallery of photos and going sensual and fun as she enjoyed a wind-down.

Enjoying ocean views in her opening snap, the bombshell was photographed back to the camera with a white hotel bathrobe slipping down her back. Fans also saw pebble flooring forming a sea-view pathway and Alexandra walking away from the lens.

Showcasing her shapely legs and curvy waist in the next snap, Pamela looked downward as she showed her face for the first time. Here, she displayed her curves in a strappy and satin-like negligee top in peachy tones.

Switching to an indoor shot, Pamela then posed backed by salmon walls, wearing her robe open and flashing hints of her cleavage for a leggy snap while holding a fancy cocktail with a grapefruit slice.

“The juice,” a caption read as the final slide brought a video.

Anyone swiping to the end saw the bank worker lounging around on a hotel bed and gazing out towards a private plunge pool.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Pamela Alexandra reveals life goals amid modeling career

Pamela’s career took off before the global pandemic, as millions already followed her in 2018 and 2019. Her sense of humor and sensational figure proved the perfect combo for fans.

“My name is Pamela Alexandra, and I am a highly passionate, lively and influencing entrepreneur, whose goal is to leave the world a little better than I found it,” she writes on her website.

The 33-year-old then outlines her career path, one that’s pretty unusual for someone winding up as an Instagram star and bikini face.

Pamela Alexandra knows the corporate grind

“I started my working experience as an apprentice at an insurance company, where I presumed to stay for a full decade. I also tapped into banking as a legal and compliance professional, but ultimately ended that career when I launched my company within the marketing and sales branch,” the stunner continues.

Alexandra eventually wound up in banking, posting on Instagram as a side gig. While Pamela hasn’t confirmed where’s she based in 2022, enough posts tagging her in Zurich, Switzerland, suggest the popular city to be her base.