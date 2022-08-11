Pamela Alexandra in hot pants for motorcycle dreams

Pamela Alexandra has been showing off her unique look. Pic credit: @pamelaalexandra/Instagram

Bombshell Pamela Alexandra is showing off her motorcycle love in a short shorts look.

The Swiss-Brazilian model and Instagram star now boasts 5 million+ followers – alongside the curvy shots, it’s the brunette’s sense of humor that seems to win fans over.

Posting blonde throwbacks as she claimed to be eagerly awaiting her next motorcycle ride earlier this week, Pamela posted a trio of shots showing her on a white motorcycle, with a caption stating:

“Waiting for my next vacay to get on one of these again.”

Posing in a backless and criss-cross top in nude shades, the social media favorite showed off her fit and curvy frame, plus her shapely legs as she added in skintight white hot pants.

The leggy look was low-key and summery as Pamela smiled all sunkissed and wearing her light locks poker straight.

Pamela is based in Zurich, Switzerland, where summer snaps have brought her bikini-clad from Lake Zurich.

The star is also a massive globe-trotter, having recently hit up South America and Paris, France. Showing off the latter in July as she posed from a balcony overlooking the Eiffel Tower, Pamela sizzled in a skintight and plunging pink dress and high heels, writing:

“Do you know what that face means?”

Pamela Alexandra introduces herself and her skills

Greeting fans on her website, Pamela writes: “Hello! My name is Pamela Alexandra, and I am a highly passionate, lively and influencing entrepreneur, whose goal is to leave the world a little better than I found it.”

“My influencer career gives me motivation to foster genuine acceptance, unity and connection in a world that is so heavily divided. Nothing makes me happier than being able to create a positive, judgment-free, online environment where all walks of life can go to feel empowered and confident in their own skin, flaws and all,” she adds.

Pamela Alexandra proud to be a ‘thick’ girl

Addressing her curves, something that’s regularly done via humor on her Instagram, Pamela adds:

“As a thick girl myself, I know how hard it can be sometimes to live in a society that tries to push you down for not looking a certain way. But the reality is that this world is far too critical and likes to capitalize on our insecurities.”

Also proving popular with her plus-size curves is model Ashley Alexiss. For more from Pamela, give her Instagram a follow.