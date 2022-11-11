Pamela Alexandra looked stunning in an all-white outfit. Pic credit: @pamelaalexandra/Instagram

Pamela Alexandra knows that nothing is more memorable than an all-white outfit. She posted a sexy photo today that she hoped would jog her fans’ memories.

The social media model was posing in her living room, in her best monochromatic outfit. She wore a white top that cropped right under her bust. The shirt had a halter neckline and white tassels along the hem.

She paired it with a sheer lace miniskirt. The skirt was tied to the front with silk string to reveal her white underwear.

To add to the look, she wore nude strappy sandals that showed off her fresh French tip pedicure.

Since the outfit was the star of the show, she decided to opt out of wearing any accessories.

The blonde wore her curly hair down, and let it cascade off her back.

Pamela embraced her natural beauty and did not wear a stitch of makeup.

Pamela Alexandra was blessed by golden hour

Golden hour is known to be a great time to take a picture, and Pamela took full advantage of that. Golden hour takes place right before the sun sets and creates a gorgeous yellow hue in photos.

Pamela posted her latest outfit during that time, and it looked better than ever. The social media model wore a bikini top flipped upside down for a flattering look. It featured brown marble material that was covered in sequins.

She paired it with a matching pencil skirt with a large slit to show off her toned legs.

Pamela paired it with strappy black heels to upgrade the look.

She kept the accessories simple and only wore a small diamond necklace.

Pamela’s makeup went for a more natural look, and she opted out of eyeshadow and sported nude lip gloss.

She put her beautiful curls in a high ponytail to complete the outfit.

Pamela Alexandra supports breast cancer awareness

Breast cancer is a disease that affects millions of people around the world, and Pamela takes that very seriously.

The model decided to post a picture on a beautiful pink rooftop that was covered in flowers. She was sitting on a pink swing that had wings on each side.

She captioned the photo, “Pink wings for all warriors. Check yourself to protect yourself.”

The model wore a black bikini top that had cutouts along the bust with a matching string bikini bottom.