Pamela Alexandra in bikini plays ‘pool girl’ with a net

Pamela Alexandra close up. Pic credit: @pamelaalexandra/Instagram

Bombshell Pamela Alexandra is having a go at being a “pool girl” as she shows off her figure in a bikini.

The Swiss-Brazilian model and social media sensation has racked up over 5 million Instagram followers as fans dig her curvy shots and sense of humor – both were on show ahead of the weekend as Pamela enjoyed a poolside moment and made her followers laugh.

Sizzling in a stringy bikini, the Zurich-based sensation opened with an upside-down finish as she kneeled from a poolside deck and used her right hand to hold a massive pool net at the end of a long pole.

Drawing attention to her shapely legs, curvy hips, and back, Pamela opted for a summery and bright bikini in yellow, with the slow-mo finish offering a little something different.

Fans eventually saw the bank worker the right way up, with the camera here speeding up.

Joining other stars including model Jordyn Woods in shouting out Grammy winner Beyonce, Pamela chose the former Destiny’s Child hitmaker’s THIQUE track, writing: “#poolgirl.”

Pamela, 33, has had an unusual career path. The fashionista has largely held corporate jobs in insurance and banking prior to making it in modeling, something she outlines on her website – she also mentions speaking four languages.

“Hello! My name is Pamela Alexandra, and I am a highly passionate, lively and influencing entrepreneur, whose goal is to leave the world a little better than I found it,” she says on her website while greeting fans, adding: “I was born on 31st October 1988. My father is Swiss and my mother is from Brazil. I grew up in a small town near Zurich in Switzerland.”

Pamela Alexandra has her eye on Hollywood stars

Continuing, she writes: “My influencer career gives me motivation to foster genuine acceptance, unity and connection in a world that is so heavily divided. Nothing makes me happier than being able to create a positive, judgment-free, online environment where all walks of life can go to feel empowered.”

Pamela also appears to have her eye on Hollywood – her Instagram follows a slew of famous faces.

Alexandra keeps tabs on moguls Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian, beauty founder Rihanna, rapper Cardi B, plus model and cookbook queen Chrissy Teigen. Following her “pool girl” post, Pamela showed off her stunning figure in a skintight and peachy-pink jumpsuit while posing in high heels and from steps.

“Keepin’ it simple,” she wrote.