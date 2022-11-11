Instagram model Pamela Alexandra sends well wishes to her followers in a cut-out red dress. Pic credit: @pamelaalexandra/Instagram

Model Pamela Alexandra isn’t afraid to show off her curves.

Pamela often serves beachy looks on her social media. She dazzled in white earlier this week and shared a shot of her looking gorgeous in a cut-out red dress today.

Pamela closed her eyes in the sun for the photo. She looked relaxed as she basked in the warm weather.

The social media influencer posed on a set of steps outdoors and leaned slightly on the wooden railing.

In the IG Story, the model shared she wished her followers a good day.

Pamela often engages with her followers, asking them for opinions on her outfits.

Pamela Alexandra sizzles in red

The dress Pamela wore cinched on the bottom and featured a slit going up the left thigh. A large section of the dress was cut out to reveal her stomach and show off her incredible figure.

Pamela Alexandra relaxes in the sun in a red dress and beach hat. Pic credit: @pamelaalexandra/Instagram

The halter top style dress featured a deep v-neck. The top part of the dress was held together in the middle by a gold chain clasp.

Pamela donned a large, burnt orange beachy straw hat over her long blonde curls that cascaded down her back.

The half-Swiss, half-Brazilian model carried a unique square wooden handbag. It had tan and brown rope detailing and a thin gold chain for carrying it over the shoulder.

Pamela posed on the steps, leaning one hand on the railing to better show off her purse.

The 34-year-old often opts for a natural look, and it looked like she had little to no makeup on her sun-kissed face. Pamela also chose to let the dress speak for itself and opted out of jewelry for the look.

Pamela Alexandra poses in Fashion Nova Curve

While she didn’t share where she got the dress, the social media influencer has promoted many fashion and clothing brands in the past.

Pamela is an influencer for the fast-fashion company Fashion Nova Curve. She will occasionally share outfits she likes to wear from the brand on her feed, such as the romper below.

The model rocked a light blue outfit with long lacy sleeves and a wrap-around tie cinched in the middle.

Pamela has also been an influencer for the popular brand Pretty Little Things.