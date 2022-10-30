Pamela Alexandra rocked a tiny bikini in a heat wave. Pic credit: @pamelaalexandra/Instagram

Curvy queen Pamela Alexandra raised temperatures with the help of a heatwave as she posted sizzling new bikini content to social media.

The Swiss-Brazilian beauty was soaking up the sun from a beach setting sporting a jaw-dropping silver metallic bikini.

She asked, “What’s the temperature where you’re at??” as she sunbathed in 99°F temperatures.

The model lay on a sun lounger, showing off her incredible curves in the sizzling silver set, which featured two triangular sections connected by a thin white string that fastened behind her neck in a halterneck style.

The bikini top also attached to a decorative middle section which contained five crystal gemstones of different sizes, attached with the same white string.

Her bottoms were partially out of shot but appeared to fasten at the hips with matching white string ties.

She wore her blonde hair totally natural and occasionally ran her hand through her tight curls in the short video clip that she shared with her 5.5 million Instagram followers.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She smiled sweetly at the camera as she videoed her voluptuous curves as she posed beside two delicious-looking cocktails, which were orange and yellow in color. Bowls of fresh watermelon and fresh cucumber were also positioned beside her.

The video was double-tapped over 21k times as fans showed their love for the gorgeous model.

Pamela Alexandra swaps bikinis for skintight catsuit

Pamela’s social media is laden with breathtaking bikini snaps which show off her voluptuous curves, but she changed it up recently by donning a tight black catsuit ahead of a dinner she was about to attend.

Posing in a warmly lit hallway, she posed confidently with hands on hips and gazed at the camera face-on.

The catsuit was sleeveless and plunged at the neckline right down to the waist and featured strings that crisscrossed and fastened in front of her chest.

It had cutout sections on either side at her waist, showing some more of her bronzed skin, and hugged her curves tight right down to her ankles.

On her feet, she wore a platform peep-toe heel in patent leather and she carried a black purse with gold chain detailing.

She accessorized with only a thin gold chain, but proved that was all she needed as the beauty dazzled in the all-black outfit.

Pamela Alexandra shows love for her Brazilian roots

Pamela is proud of her Brazilian roots, made evident in a post she shared from the city of Rio De Janeiro.

Making her way down the world-famous Selarón Steps, she looked delighted to be back on Brazilian soil.

The colorful steps are the creative work of Chilean-born artist Jorge Selarón who created them as a tribute to the Brazilian people.

Pamela looked right at home as she carefully descended the stairs wearing a peach-colored crop top and a pair of white jeans.

The top showed off a little of her midriff, and the denim hugged her curves in all the right places, accentuating her phenomenal figure.

There was a slit in her denim jeans which gave them a flared style at the bottom, and she teamed them with some strappy high heels.

Showing her love for her home country, she wrote, “My roots come from one of the most beautiful places in the world💚💛💙.”