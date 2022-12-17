Pamela Alexandra is gorgeous as the curvy model interacts with her fans in a very lacy ensemble. Pic credit: @pamelaalexandra/Instagram

Pamela Alexandra left little to the imagination as she lounged on a couch in lace and posed a question for fans.

Pamela posted a two-picture IG carousel with pictures as she geared up for the weekend in a black lace ensemble.

The Brazilian beauty has regularly shared images of her weekend activities, giving her 5.5 million followers glimpses of her lavish lifestyle.

Recent posts have shown the beauty in Dubai lounging poolside and in Greece soaking up the Mediterranean sun.

Although Pamela’s latest share didn’t feature a geotag, she posed a question for fans about potential weekend activities.

While Pamela didn’t reveal what her weekend might entail, it looked like fun could be on the menu for the stunning model.

Pamela Alexandra stuns in sheer lace for a curvy reveal

Pamela started the carousel strong with a close-up picture showing her head down to her thighs.

Pamela posed on a nondescript gray couch with a lamp to her side. She joined her hands and tilted her head with a slightly arched back and a lace two-piece. Pamela’s two-piece featured a black top that was semi-sheer with spaghetti straps. She paired the black lace top with curve-hugging leggings made from the same material.

The second picture showed a bit more of Pamela’s ensemble as she shifted her body slightly and gazed at the camera.

Pamela struck a pose with her long blonde hair in a straight and sleek style. She rocked lengthy acrylics and minimal makeup, with faux lashes adding to her natural beauty.

The model also kept her accessories simple, with a silver bracelet around her wrist.

Her caption read, “What do you have planned for the weekend? Happy Friday!”

Pamela received over 42k likes for her efforts, and countless comments, with many fans revealing weekend plans.

Although Pamela’s latest post didn’t have a sponsor, she has been paid to share in the past.

Pamela Alexandra gives Villa & Restaurant Santorini promotion

Pamela Alexandra recently endorsed the swanky Santorini resort, Villa & Restaurant Santorini.

Pamela struck a pose with a table full of food, including breakfast items and charcuterie, sharing with potential customers an idea of what they might encounter during their stay.

The model sat on a white couch with a fluffy white robe, crossing her legs with a bowl and spoon in her hands.

The share allowed Pamela to enjoy her traveling fix while getting paid for promoting Villa & Restaurant Santorini.