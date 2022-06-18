Paige VanZant wears thong bikini showing love with handstand skills

BKFC and AEW star Paige VanZant continues to heat up Instagram. Pic credit: @paigevanzant/Instagram

Former UFC fighter and current wrestling star Paige VanZant is continuing to find ways to captivate her massive following while attracting new fans regularly.

The 28-year-old dropped yet another scorching bikini photo series for viewers to enjoy, as she showed off some impressive skills while walking on her hands.

Adding to the allure of her latest images was the skimpy bikini she wore, which showed off much of the 5-foot-4 bare-knuckle boxing beauty’s fit physique.

Paige VanZant wows fans with bikini handstands

Posing in a stylish metallic bronze thong bikini, Paige VanZant was baring her booty, legs, and feet as she did some handstands in the sane in front of a “LOVE” sign.

Paige, a Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) boxer and All Elite Wrestling star, shared a series of three images with lush vegetation in the background.

In her first image, she has her legs bent as she shows her flexibility and strength, holding her balance. A second image has Paige keeping both legs straight up, while a third has her flexing her legs in different directions for another impressive pose.

“I f***ing love this love,” Paige wrote in her caption, capturing the joy she feels about her current situation.

Fans show love for Paige’s skills in bikini

Paige “12 Gauge” VanZant currently has 3.2 million followers on Instagram, with some of her celebrity followers including UFC ring girl Arianny Celeste and WWE NXT star Mandy Rose. With her latest display of skills in a sizzling bikini, Paige accumulated a good amount of attention on the post, with nearly 3,000 Likes and plenty of comments admiring her photo series.

“Thank you miss @paigevanzant for being such an inspiration!!❤️,” one fan commented on Paige’s latest content.

Another fan praised Paige for her stunning images and her “out of this world” personality.

“Awh your absolutely gorgeous girl x 😘,” another of Paige’s fans said in admiration of her beauty.

Paige won’t be doing many handstands for her BKFC fights, but the flexibility and skills seem like they’ll come in handy for her other job. She’s currently part of All Elite Wrestling (AEW) and made her debut at last month’s Double or Nothing event in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Ahead of her first match, Paige showed off some in-ring training, including a move where she did a cartwheel flip to propel herself with a flying elbow into an opponent in the corner.

She had a successful in-ring debut at AEW’s All or Nothing event, as she teamed up with Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky to defeat the team of Tay Conti, Sammy Guevara, and Frankie Kazarian.

Paige signed a multi-fight contract with BKFC in 2020 but so far is winless in her first two fights, falling in defeat to Britain Hart and Rachael Ostovich. According to Bloody Elbow, the former UFC fighter is scheduled to headline BKFC’s event on July 9 at Alexandra Palace in London, but her opponent has yet to be named.