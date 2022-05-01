Paige VanZant unzipped in swimsuit for positivity

Paige VanZant close up. Pic credit: @paigevanzant/Instagram

Paige VanZant has gone full bombshell in an unzipped bathing suit while spreading positivity. The 28-year-old MMA star and pro wrestler was all muscle and curves in a sizzling Instagram share ahead of the weekend, one shouting out healthy bodies and healthy attitudes.

Showing off her sensational figure from ocean waters and with a bit of a Baywatch vibe, the blonde thrilled her followers, also outlining a journey that went from “negative to positive.”

Paige VanZant wows in bombshell swimsuit shot

Posing by a jet ski and amid a water backdrop and distant land, the bare knuckle boxer put her silhouette on show in a paneled and red swimsuit worn unzipped, showing off her cleavage and peeping hints of her shredded torso.

The fitness queen threw both arms up above her head while also slightly folding a leg, with the shot also taking in her smile as she gazed ahead while lightly made up.

Taking to her caption, Paide wrote: “Damn right I like the life I live, cause I went from negative to positive and it’s all good!!”

Fans had gotten a preview of the killer shot just before this share, with Paige flaunting her booty as she wrote: “Keep your spirit light, your booty tight, & your goals in sight.”

The “negative” to “positive” attitude seemingly rings true, with Paige’s own career reflections seeing her outline her ability to seize new opportunities.

Paige VanZant says she’s ‘blessed’

Paige VanZant expressed gratitude for her position in life.

“I have had an amazing mixed martial arts career so far. I have been very blessed with huge opportunities and had the drive and competitive nature to accomplish a lot at a young age,” she told Women’s Fitness. “I’m very excited about this next chapter in my life which I am about to take on. I have just signed with bare knuckle fighting championship where I will be a professional bare knuckle boxer. Making a career change is always scary and nerve-racking. But I’m working very hard and I’m excited for the challenge.”

“I am so lucky and blessed that I have made my passion my career. Everything I do I’m very passionate about so it makes it feel like it’s not work,” she added.

Paige’s Friday photos also included a rear-view shot as she enjoyed the fresh air and said she was “looking for new haters, the old ones became my fans.” Those fans also include some famous faces. Paige’s Instagram is followed by singer Demi Lovato, rapper Chanel West Coast, plus Oscar-winning actress Halle Berry.