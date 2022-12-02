Paige VanZant sizzled in a variety of outfits from her outdoor photo shoots. Pic credit: @paigevanzant/Instagram

Paige VanZant provided her fans and followers with a sizzling behind-the-scenes glimpse at her latest photoshoots full of a variety of swimsuits and lingerie.

In her social media caption, she stated that there was “New content loading.”

The sizzling video opened with the 28-year-old bare-knuckle boxer, pro wrestler, and social media star posing outdoors in full Christmas mode.

VanZant wore a Santa hat, white sneakers, and skimpy lingerie, including a red bra, thong, and garter belt connected to unique heart bands on her knees.

She posed without the Santa hat, seated in a clear circular hanging chair, and then stood against tree trunks for different shots, with photographers and crew visible in parts of the video.

In another early part of the clip, she discussed the shots or poses with the photographer and crew, who appeared briefly in parts of the video.

The scene switched to a pool shoot, with VanZant wearing a sheer black bodysuit with sparkly white accents. She also revealed a white bikini top as she posed by pulling herself up from the pool water and leaning her head back for the stunning shot.

An additional shot had her lying down on the steps of a platform in the pool water, revealing more of the thong bodysuit.

The scene changed again, and this time Paige was wearing a full-length light brown dress with a very high slit on the side to reveal her leg and thigh. For this particular shoot, she posed underneath an outdoor shower providing several sideways poses.

A final outfit arrived in Paige’s video and she rocked the gorgeous bikini that gave watermelon vibes with the pink top and greenish trim.

For one shot, Paige was positioned in between trees, as she leaned against one with both hands and smiled for the camera.

The video’s grand finale had her sprawled on the ground in the thong bikini for a unique pose with knees, legs, and hands in the sand.

VanZant’s video racked up over 30,000 likes and almost 200 comments.

VanZant revealed a meal-prep brand partnership

VanZant is known for using her social media to promote various brands. She occasionally reveals a partnership too, which she did earlier this year with The Chicken Pound, which provides meal prep delivery kits.

VanZant announced the partnership with a social media post as she posed poolside in a skimpy bikini. The 28-year-old said she was using them this past summer to prepare for an upcoming Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC).

The Chicken Pound also revealed the partnership with a Facebook video (below), sharing one of VanZant’s Instagram clips, in which she promoted their brand and offered customers a special code for a discount on their first order.

VanZant has only participated in two BKFC fights, both losses in 2021.

At the time of her Chicken Pound promotion, she was to face Charisa Sigala. However, things fell through several times, and that matchup never took place.

Her next fight is expected to arrive in 2023, although an opponent has yet to be revealed.

It’s unknown if VanZant is still partnered with The Chicken Pound, although she may reveal that or another meal prep brand as she prepares for her next BKFC bout.