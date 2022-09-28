Paige VanZant stuns in strapless dress

Paige VanZant looked amazing in a strapless dress. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Paige VanZant looks gorgeous in a new photo she shared.

Posting recently, she shared a photo of herself looking summery and chic in an off-the-shoulder sundress.

She was photographed at a city location posing by a window in a red floral dress that showed off her shoulders.

The dress had embroidered floral detailing and hugged the former UFC star’s body, showcasing her slender figure.

It had a small sleeve that partly covered her bicep, and the material then cinched the waist slightly before flowing down and ending above the knee.

Paige posed playfully with her leg bent in front of the window, which showed greenery and some city buildings outside.

Pic credit: @paigevanzant/Instagram

Her skin looked sunkissed and gorgeous, and she wore her long blonde locks down, which naturally fell around her face.

Paige finished the outfit with a classic Louis Vuitton tote bag and a pair of white Converse high-tops for a casual look.

She delighted her 3.2 million followers by sharing the photograph via Instagram Stories.

Paige VanZant in string bikini enjoys ice cream

Paige VanZant is currently trying to grow her following on the popular site TikTok.

She recently posted a video clip of herself talking candidly to the camera about her personal life as she tucked into a large tub of ice cream.

In the 46-second clip, Paige jokingly states that she had “come to terms with the fact that my husband might be a negative energy in my life.”

Wearing a pink sequin string bikini, she explains that her husband, MMA fighter Austin Vanderford, had shot down her lunch and dinner suggestions.

She looked relaxed and happy at home, sporting a makeup-free face and a messy bun.

She offered a home-cooked suggestion to honor Mexican night, but Austin said no. She went on to reveal that she’d gotten her ice cream delivered. The reaction was again negative when she told her husband how “freaking delicious” the ice cream was and offered him a bite. “I’m watching my figure,” Paige claims Austin said.

The clip was laced with humor as the couple has been married since 2018 and her husband often features affectionate snaps that she regularly posts to her Instagram grid.

Paige VanZant in string bikini shows off impressive handstand

In another recent social media share, Paige showed off her athletic physique in an impressive photograph that captured her in a handstand.

Sporting a colorful string bikini, the former UFC star put on a jaw-dropping display of strength as she posed upside down, balancing her weight on her arms.

Her hair was styled in a french braid, and she paired her bikini with a trendy pair of white sneakers.

She captioned the image, “I want to turn the whole thing upside down I’ll find the things they say just can’t be found.”