Paige VanZant is in a colorful bra with a clear message to fans. Pic credit: @paigevanzant/Instagram

Paige VanZant showed that she knew a good way to pass the time as she shared a bikini picture with a question-and-answer session.

The fighter invited fans to ask her questions as she sat on a plane for a long flight.

Paige selected a few questions from her 3.2 million Instagram followers and answered the queries in text on top of photos via her IG Stories.

She wrote over a bikini photo, “Ask me anything While I flyyy,” with an airplane emoji.

Some of the questions, like the one featured below, were simple for the boxer, who has also enjoyed a career as a model.

A fan asked Paige’s favorite bikini color.

Paige VanZant talks bikinis from a plane

Paige shared a photo with her answer, pink, and a shot wearing the color for proof.

The photo showed Paige in a pink bikini top with a cutout in the center of the garment.

She wore a matching pink bucket cap with a Playboy logo on the center. Paige’s straight blonde locks cascaded from the hat past her shoulders. She paired the top with denim shorts, barely visible in the shot.

Paige smiled and flashed a peace sign as she cuddled up with her husband, Austin Vanderford.

Pic credit: @paigevanzant/Instagram

She wore a gold cross necklace and sported a white manicure as she posed outdoors with her man.

Paige’s latest posts showed one of the reasons why she has amassed such a following.

Paige also shared on her IG Stories, via Outkick, that she was not a model, but a fighter who modeled.

The athlete has regularly engaged with her fans and shown an interest in interacting with them through social media and other platforms. Another reason for her millions of fans and followers, of course, would be her gorgeous looks.

Paige has also been open about the diet that has helped fuel her in the ring.

Paige VanZant doesn’t have a special diet

Paige discussed her diet with Ask Men; unsurprisingly, she has maintained a healthy physique.

She said, “I try to eat healthy for the most part. When I cut weight, I cut pretty much everything out.”

She continued, “I don’t have protein when I cut weight other than what I might get from something like chicken breast. So I don’t eat any extra protein just because I’m trying to get the weight off. That’s the only real diet I have.”

From the sounds of it, Paige doesn’t follow a specific diet but makes good choices and has a clean diet.