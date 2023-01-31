Although Paige VanZant’s fighting status has been a question mark for more than a year, her modeling game has remained strong.

The former UFC fighter looked fabulous and fierce as she struck a few poses for a colorful shoot.

Paige posted a two-part carousel on her Instagram, where she has amassed 3.3 million followers.

As fans of the fighting personality know all too well, Paige has serious star quality and lights up in front of the camera.

Her latest share was no exception, as the 28-year-old beauty looked larger than life.

And while Paige may not appreciate the “model” label, there was no denying her talents in a recent post.

Paige VanZant stuns in purple and orange shoot

The first picture showed Paige crouched on the ground while extending her legs against a vibrant purple wall. Her hair flowed wildly, with loose blonde waves cascading past her shoulders. She rocked over-the-knee white socks that she paired with platform sneakers.

The second shot saw the blonde beauty switching things up a bit. Paige turned to the side as she stayed close to the ground and maintained eye contact with the camera.

Paige let the photos do the talking, opting for a simple unicorn emoji as her caption.

She explained in an IG Story posted in October via Outkick that she is not a model. Instead, she explained that she is a “fighter who models.”

However, since Paige has yet to do much in the world of public fighting recently, it’s easy to see how people could get confused.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Paige broke her foot last month while modeling — which was just the latest in a series of setbacks for the beautiful social media personality.

Paige VanZant’s MMA fighter fitness routine

Paige certainly trains like a fighter, as evidenced previously by an interview with Vogue.

Paige explained, “When I started MMA, I got into the best shape of my life.”

Whenever she had a fight around the corner, Paige said she hopped in the gym to prepare and stepped things up a notch.

She said, “I do more cardio, and I run a lot if I can. I do a lot more sparring and more combat throughout the week.”

Paige continued, sharing the benefits of MMA training. “Just taking a cardio kickboxing class [can be helpful]. You can go into a gym, and it’s all cardio-based, and you get to learn a little bit of self-defense as well,” she revealed.

Whether a model or fighter, Paige has learned how to monetize her personality.