Paige VanZant stuns in pink pants and a crop top for a fashion photoshoot.

The former UFC fighter has kept her fans entertained with sizzling photos, and other social media updates as her career as a fighter takes a backseat.

For the photo taken by Miami photographer Memo, Paige posed with her hands on her oversized glasses, revealing her tattoos just above her elbows.

She wore a dazzling light blue crop top that featured a pink collar.

Paige paired the top with pink pants and added blue fishnet suspenders to complete the look.

The fighter-turned-influencer styled her blonde hair with a flattering middle part as she showed her Miami-tanned skin in the revealing outfit.

In the caption of the photo she shared with her Instagram fanbase, she wrote, “💕🪩BAD B^*** ENERGY🦄🌈.”

During her UFC career, 12 Gauge won eight of 13 fights but lost her final bout against rising contender Amanda Ribas before quitting the sport in 2020.

Paige took her talent to Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship, where she currently competes.

She lost her first two bouts in 2021 and has been inactive since then, vowing to return.

Paige is also signed to All Elite Wrestling as a wrestler but has been inactive since her in-ring debut in May last year.

It is not entirely clear why the 28-year-old has been out of competition; she had her scheduled comeback fight with BKFC on August 20, 2022, canceled for undisclosed reasons.

Her comeback may be further delayed as she recently revealed that she suffered a broken foot.

Paige VanZant was in workout mode with new gym videos

Paige has been keeping busy in the gym and shared her recent workout videos on her Instagram account.

The former UFC star is seen performing weight squats and a medicine ball-assisted ab workout in the Just Life Studio at Boca Raton, Florida.

She was at the Coral Springs Just Life gym earlier this week, working on her back muscles in grey spandex and white trainers.

Paige VanZant shared loved-up photos with her husband, Austin Vanderford

Paige showed some public love to her husband, Austin Vanderford, in a cute photo dump.

The loved-up couple stood in a swimming pool for the photos, and she added, “Mine” in the caption.

The pair kissed and cuddled in the photos as Paige lets her followers know that she is taken.

In September 2018, the former UFC star tied the knot with the 32-year-old fighter.

He currently competes at Bellator MMA and fought for the title last year against the former Bellator Middleweight World Champion Gegard Mousasi after being undefeated in 11 fights.

He then lost his next fight against Aaron Jeffery in the first round by technical knockout.