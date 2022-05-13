Paige VanZant stretches on floor in skintight spandex

Paige VanZant smile in a baseball cap. Pic credit: @paigevanzant/Instagram

UFC star Paige VanZant is showing off her stretching routine as she flaunts her rock-hard body and shares a bit of a dilemma. The 28-year-old MMA face has been making headlines for a string of revealing swimwear snaps on her Instagram this month, but she ditched the bikini ahead of the weekend and showed that the training never stops.

Shot inside an empty ring training space, the blonde delighted her 3 million+ Instagram followers while in tight spandex yoga pants, delivering a bit of a frog-style floor stretch and working her arms as she propped herself up.

Paige VanZant ups her stretching game in tight pants

The photo showed the bare knuckle boxer in concentration mode and solo while in a knotted-up white tee and her yoga pants. Paige peeped her super-toned abs and highlighted her peachy rear, also wearing sneakers and her blonde locks in an unfussy ponytail.

VanZant had both palms flat on the floor as her legs were stretched either side of her, with a caption going motivational.

“You can choose courage or you can choose comfort, but you cannot choose both,” she wrote.

Fans have left over 43,000 likes.

Paige VanZant opens up on rock-solid attitude

CrossFit lover Paige, who also appeared on Season 22 of Dancing With the Stars, has opened up on her workout routines and her wellness philosophies. The eating disorder survivor, who says being in the UFC sparked a downward spiral with her weight, told Muscle & Fitness: “I’m an intense person. I like to get in there and work out superhard, get the workout in, and then call it a day.” Adding that she always pictures herself winning, she continued:

“Whenever I get a fight, I pray that it’s the right opportunity for me, that I can do everything to train to win, and that my fight camp goes well. And I pray before every fight that God protects me and my opponent—but that I can be victorious.” The star exited the UFC in 2020, then signing with All Elite Wrestling.

Paige now also comes as an Instagram star – the scantily-clad photos combined with witty captions seem to be a winning formula. Earlier this month, and while posing in an unzipped swimsuit, Paige told fans: “Damn right I like the life I live, cause I went from negative to positive and it’s all good!!”