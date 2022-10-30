Paige VanZant smiles for an Instagram selfie in September 2022. Pic credit: @paigevanzant/Instagram

Paige VanZant and her husband, Austin Vanderford, put together a fun couples costume for Halloween, with Paige dressing up as a sizzling police officer.

The former UFC star revealed a series of Instagram images featuring her and Austin’s costumes.

Paige wore a black shirt with a plunging neckline revealing some skin. The shirt also featured a replica police badge on the chest with the word “Police” above it and a yellow patch on the sleeve.

Her all-black outfit also consisted of skintight pants, a pair of handcuffs hanging from her belt, some sleek black high-heel boots, and black gloves.

Paige also wore a black police officer’s hat with a replica emblem, with her long blonde locks flowing down from underneath.

Austin was dressed up as an inmate, wearing an orange jumpsuit. His orange and white Air Jordan sneakers, cool shades, and a thick chain on his neck added to the look.

They stood side by side in several Instagram carousel post photos, with Paige holding a smartphone to snap the pics. In a few images, she poses behind Austin as if she’s arresting him and putting him in cuffs.

Paige gives a stunning sideways pose in one image with her left leg bent as she’s leaning against Austin with his hands behind his back.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“He got stopped by a lady cop,” Paige wrote in the IG post’s caption.

Fans react to Paige and Austin’s Halloween costumes

Since Paige VanZant boasts 3.2 million followers on Instagram, she gets many reactions to her stunning photos and videos. As of this writing, the fun couples costume post has collected over 10,000 likes and 100-plus comments.

“You’re so beautiful. Have a fun Halloween,” one of Paige’s fans commented, prompting Paige to reply with a kiss emoji.

Pic credit: @paigevanzant/Instagram

“These are great shots, have a fun and safe Halloween weekend,” another fan wrote in the comment section.

Pic credit: @paigevanzant/Instagram

“Most dangerous couple at the party,” an individual remarked about the mixed martial arts stars.

Pic credit: @paigevanzant/Instagram

Paige VanZant’s promotions include supplements, merch

Fans who follow Paige on her Instagram get to see all sides of the MMA star. That includes her hardworking side as a fighter who regularly trains and her fun side with her husband in Halloween costumes.

In addition to being a fighter and model, she’s got several other titles, including pro wrestler, actor, and social media influencer.

While Paige initially rose to fame with Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), she’s since left the promotion behind as she explores other career paths, including Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) and All Elite Wrestling (AEW).

There’s also the potential acting career. Monsters and Critics previously reported she’ll appear in the upcoming horror film Skill House.

While all those seem lucrative, she mentioned before she does pretty well with promoting various products and websites through her social media, including Instagram.

With several million followers to pitch products to, Paige has a line of her own merchandise which bares her likeness or includes funny phrases related to her career.

Some of her recent items joke about someone pulling out of her anticipated third BKFC fight, originally scheduled to happen several months ago.

In addition to the merch, she promotes the supplements she takes, My Daily Choice’s BodyMelt Double Protein Starter Pack. The supplement pack includes a plant-based protein shake, detox, energy blend, micro bio, green superfood blend, and a burn metabolic blend.

Paige previously revealed she takes these supplements as part of her daily routine to help her optimize her health and stay energized for her various activities, which likely include having Halloween fun at parties with her husband.