Paige VanZant may be preparing for her next BKFC fight set for early 2023. Pic credit: @paigevanzant/Instagram

Former UFC star Paige VanZant recently unveiled a new set of photos online in which she wore some unique swimwear for an outdoor shoot.

VanZant, who is awaiting her next bare-knuckle boxing matchup, wore a light brown bikini with a stylish top that was tied in the middle and featured short sleeves that rested off her shoulders.

Based on her visuals, the bikini top provided some coverage but not entirely for VanZant’s upper body, revealing a generous bit of skin.

Her two-piece also featured skimpy thong bottoms, which barely covered VanZant’s body and featured thin straps extending across her hips.

She provided fans and followers with three photos of herself in different poses, the first of which had her standing sideways and not smiling as she typically might be in her other pics. The image offered a closeup of VanZant and featured a wooden fence and thin branches with green leaves in the background.

In a second image, VanZant was posing among some thicker trees, which presented an interesting shade of brown contrasted with her bikini. She was gazing toward the photo viewer but again provided a serious look.

A third and final shot had VanZant turning to the side and hiding her face as she rested both hands against one of the tree branches.

“She’s beauty, she’s grace, she’ll punch you in the face,” VanZant wrote in a rhyming caption that summed up some of her career endeavors.

Paige VanZant’s next BKFC fight in 2023

It seems like it’s been a while since fans have seen VanZant throw any punches for an All Elite Wrestling (AEW) match or Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) bout.

It’s unknown what her involvement is with AEW following her debut match this past May at the promotion’s Double or Nothing event in Las Vegas. That was VanZant’s only match so far with the pro wrestling organization, and no other plans have been revealed.

However, she is set to return to the ring for a BKFC matchup, as was confirmed by BKFC founder David Feldman during an interview for Curran Bhatia.

“She’ll fight February 27 on our Knucklemania 3 card,” Feldman said in the interview, adding, “That one will take place in New Mexico. That’s going to be a great card. We’ve got some sensational bouts on that card.”

If it goes as planned, it will be VanZant’s third fight since signing with BKFC and her first after facing Rachael Ostovich at BKFC 19 in July 2021. Before that, VanZant fought Britain Hart in February 2021.

Both bouts were losses for the former UFC star, so she’s hoping to claim that elusive first win in 2023.

VanZant’s workouts include variety and a focus on ‘fit’

With a fight expected to occur in 2023, VanZant is likely already focused on her training regimen. Based on an overview of VanZant’s fitness routine, the BKFC and AEW star generally uses a variety of activities to stay in shape.

That includes multiple rounds of shadowboxing with jabs, punches, hooks, uppercuts, and other fight moves, which is excellent for cardio and toning body parts. She also does moves like high kicks, flying knees, and Kick the Can repetitions as part of her fight training.

Other activities might include jumping rope, box jumps, handstand walks, and fighter pushups. In addition, Fitness Clone indicated VanZant is a fan of CrossFit and “fresh air exercise” using the great outdoors.

She also offered some helpful advice for others on their fitness journeys so they won’t get frustrated and give up.

“Don’t stress yourself out about numbers on the scale. Set goals but understand that muscle weighs more than fat…To measure my success, I go by how my clothes fit,” VanZant said.