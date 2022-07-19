Paige VanZant sizzles in see-through mesh lingerie ahead of next fight

BKFC star Paige VanZant is preparing for her next fight and looking for a win. Pic credit: @paigevanzant/Instagram

With Paige VanZant’s next fight on the horizon, the Bare Knuckle Fight Championship star showed off a fiery fight-appropriate look on her exclusive social media.

VanZant, who will battle Charisa Sigala in the United Kingdom, modeled a black mesh lingerie bodysuit with transparent portions in her midsection area.

She also had on a pair of black boxing gloves, ready to do battle or train at the gym. However, gloves will be off in her next fight, set for BKFC in London.

Smiling at the camera, VanZant also had full makeup on with her blonde hair flowing, both of which will probably be out of the equation in her BKFC fight.

VanZant has previously mentioned the profitability of her exclusive content on her website, which could even allow her to stop fighting and strictly focus on that.

However, she’s also yet to win in BKFC, which may be what’s motivating her to try to pick up that elusive victory with her next fight.

Paige VanZant, 28, has wowed fans with her social media shares, including many sizzling bikini and lingerie shots. Her official Instagram page boasts 3.2 million followers, and she’s started a second page just in case.

Her backup page is @paigevanzant_exclusive, where she’s started sharing various images and videos with her followers.

The latest share is the selection below, with VanZant showing off her all-black mesh bodysuit and directing fans toward her PaigeFanZant website.

Her backup page has only gained over 44,000 followers so far, with the post above gaining over 400 Likes and just a few comments from fans. The IG page bio indicates it’s dedicated to “exclusive” content and is a backup.

Paige was already considered a star from MMA after time in the UFC and even a stint on Dancing With the Stars. However, her popularity got another boost from her signing with All Elite Wrestling (AEW) and winning her debut match several months ago.

In addition to her hot social media content and pro wrestling, VanZant is looking to heat things up on TV and movie screens. While she’s been on live TV for fights, she’ll make her movie acting debut in a Triller horror film starring Bryce Hall.

VanZant to fight Sigala, Rawlings wants rematch

Paige VanZant is clearly keeping herself busy lately. She’s not only focused on sharing scorching hot content, pursuing movie roles, and wrestling in AEW but also training for her next fight. On Saturday, August 20, she’ll battle Charisa Sigala at the BKFC 27 event.

The fight event occurs at London’s Webley Arena, starting at 2 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time, per BareKnuckle.TV website.

Following her UFC departure, VanZant signed a multi-fight contract with BKFC. She’s currently 0-2 in her BKFC career after losses to Britain Hart and Rachael Ostovich.

On the opposing side, Sigala, 38, has fought four times and holds a 1-2-1 record. She last fought Angela Danzig to a draw at BKFC New York II this past March.

Should VanZant pick up her first win in BKFC, she may have another opponent waiting in the wings. Former UFC foe, Bec Rawlings, wants a rematch against VanZant, following what she called a “lucky” win by VanZant in UFC.

“I’ve been asking for the fight against Paige VanZant just because we both have bad blood, I guess,” Rawlings said, per MMAMania. “I have a bone to pick with her. She beat me in MMA with a really lucky kick, and I think I was beating that a** until she got me with that, so I definitely feel that’s a fight I want.”

Rawlings, a 33-year-old fighter from Australia, is 3-0 in her BKFC career and would love the opportunity to prove herself in a headline matchup. However, she said Paige VanZant needs “a win under her belt” before they consider it.

MMAMania mentioned that VanZant may participate in one more fight with BKFC before year’s end but said it could depend on her schedule with All Elite Wrestling.