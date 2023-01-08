Athlete Paige VanZant pictured at the music video release of Circus Life. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/gotpap/StarMaxWorldwide

Paige VanZant stuns in a busty top for a stunning new selfie.

The former UFC star was scheduled to make her return to bare-knuckle fighting in August, but her fight was canceled.

She is currently signed to All Elite Wrestling as a wrestler and made her debut in May last year but appears to have put that on hold as well.

Paige was supposed to have her bare-knuckle fight with Charisa Sigala rescheduled before the end of 2022, but she doesn’t appear to have a return date.

The 28-year-old athlete has been keeping in good shape and has continued to pursue other endeavors outside of fighting, such as subscription-only entertainment for her fans.

Paige posed with her tongue out in a selfie she shared on her Instagram Story with her 3.2 million followers.

In the photo, she is accessorized with a nosering, two necklaces, and her wedding ring.

Pic credit: @paigevanzant/Instagram

Here is Paige VanZant’s workout routine

VanZant is known for her endurance and aggressive fighting style during her career in the UFC and her venture into bare-knuckle fighting.

She has also displayed incredible flexibility with her grappling and kicks.

Her workout routine is more intense as a professional athlete than your average model’s.

In an interview with Vogue, she explained how she trains and stays in fight shape.

“Every day is different; it depends on what day of the week it is,” she told the outlet, continuing:

“We have lots of classes, wrestling, jujitsu. I do a lot of Pilates, yoga, CrossFit as well. I also try to include one relaxing workout through the week like hiking.”

VanZant trains out of American Top Team and frequently shares some of her workout videos with her IG followers.

In a recent clip, she practices her boxing with a coach at the gym.

Paige VanZant may return to BKFC at Knucklemania

VanZant may have a return date to Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship after nearly two years away from the fight game.

In the BKFC, she lost her first two bouts with an upset loss to Britain Hart, and Rachael Ostovich, who she defeated in the UFC.

Despite the tough start into bare-knuckle fighting, the athlete vowed to return and expressed a desire to extend her contract with the organization with who she has one fight left on her three-fight deal.

BKFC president Dave Feldman told MMA Fighting that they are currently in talks to have VanZant appear in their Knucklemania event in February.

However, Feldman notes that he is unsure whether she will return but welcomes her back when she is ready to fight.