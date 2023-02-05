Paige Vanzant stuns in photos with her new bathroom light in a series of selfies.

The former UFC fighter recently appeared as a celebrity judge for the PFL as she continues to strive outside of competition.

In the stunning selfies, Paige flashed a soft smile as she put on a white crop top and black joggers in what appears to be her new bathroom for a backdrop.

She had her long blonde locks straight and styled over one side of her head for a stylish look.

Paige accessorized the stylish outfit with several gold necklaces, a nose ring, and a white watch.

She shared the photos on her Instagram account and struck several poses in the four pictures.

In the caption, the 28-year-old said she is impressed with her new lighting, writing, “New bathroom lighting on point 😍.”

The bare-knuckle boxer shared a different selfie in a different IG post earlier in the week, adding the caption, “Golden hour… ☀️.”

Paige VanZant reveals her plan to return to fighting

While some doubt Paige will return to fighting, she has every intention of returning to competition.

She is currently recovering from a foot fracture but revealed in a new interview with the New York Post that she plans to return in a few months.

VanZant said to the outlet, “I highly anticipate fighting, probably in April” The former UFC fighter is set to return to Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship, where she fought twice in 2021.

She was set to face Charisa Sigala last year, but the fight fell through twice after it was rescheduled.

In the interview, she explained the numerous reasons for her extended hiatus from competition.

She cited supporting her husband Austin Vanderford’s fight career in Bellator, having a house constructed, and filming a movie in Los Angeles while she is training and finding herself again.

Paige once said she made more money on Instagram in 2019 than her fight career, and her following has only grown since then.

“I make way more money sitting at home, posting pictures on Instagram, than I do fighting.”@paigevanzant says her endorsement earnings greatly outpace her fight earnings (via @arielhelwani) pic.twitter.com/dpdANFcbxU — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) August 26, 2019

Therefore, she doesn’t need to return to fighting out of financial hardship. In the NY Post interview, Paige explained how she diversifies her income.

“We have investment properties, we’ve invested extremely well in the stock market — which isn’t doing so great right now — but we’ve done well,” she said, continuing:

“I think I credit a lot of that to my parents just telling me not to keep all my eggs in one basket.”

Paige Vanzant shows her boxing skill in American Top Team

Paige has been sharing a lot of workout videos recently as she plots her return to fighting.

In a recent video, she went to her gym, American Top Team, for a boxing workout session.

She also shared a video of her weightlifting routine in a compilation video on her Instagram page.

In the clip, Paige works with weights and resistance bands for a full-body workout.