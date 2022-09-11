Paige VanZant shows off body in sports bra and shorts after ‘getting hammered in Alaska’

BKFC and AEW star Paige VanZant recently enjoyed a trip to Alaska. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Mixed martial arts and wrestling star Paige VanZant showed fans that she stays in good shape even while vacationing ahead of her next scheduled fight in the combat sports world.

Following her extensive trip to Alaska, the 28-year-old recently took to her official Instagram and shared a video clip set to Ice Cube’s Do Ya Thing.

In the video, she showed off her fit body in a black sports bra featuring a unique cutout in the lower center portion of the piece. She paired the sports bra with tiny black shorts for an outfit that showed her fit physique.

A pair of red and white Vans on her feet completed the basic outfoot as she posed in a bedroom, admiring her figure.

To show off her in-shape self, Paige twists her leg slightly to the side and flexes one arm as she smiles for the video.

“Not bad for getting hammered in Alaska the last two weeks,” she wrote over the slide.

Paige VanZant enjoyed getaway to Alaska

This past week, Paige also posted what some fans might call rare photos on her Instagram, based on what many people are used to seeing her post.

Rather than the racy photos in swimsuits or lingerie Paige tends to show off, she shared an IG carousel featuring images from her trip to Homer, Alaska.

Her husband, Austin Vanderford, went along, and it appeared they were visiting family and friends while enjoying the beautiful scenery in Alaska.

As seen in one of the photos below, Paige wears a pair of tight, dark grey leggings, a black long-sleeve top, and white Crocs.

In another photo, she’s wearing a long-sleeved black top under a pair of overhauls with purple and white kicks on her feet.

Prior to that IG post, she shared another carousel series, this time consisting of four selfies as she posed with a cute furry friend.

“Good morning from Alaska,” a smiling Paige wrote for her caption, with the post getting over 10,000 Likes and 100-plus comments.

Paige preparing for next BKFC fight

While Paige was recently enjoying some downtime with her family in Alaska, she’ll now have several more weeks to prepare for her next fight.

She’s currently signed with Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) and will take on Charisa Sigala at BKFC 31 in Denver, Colorado, on October 15.

Their bout was initially scheduled for August 20 at BKFC 27 in London. However, Paige revealed via heated messages that BKFC canceled their fight after her opponent pulled out.

So far, Paige has posted an 0-2 record since joining BKFC, with losses to Britain Hart in February 2021 and Rachael Ostovich in July 2021.

According to the BKFC website, Charisa boasts a record of 1-2-1, so she’ll try to add a second win with the promotion at her younger opponent’s expense.