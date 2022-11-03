Paige VanZant smiles for a selfie. Pic credit: @paigevanzant/Instagram

Paige VanZant reveals why she is going for a night run as she poses in the tiny bikini.

The former UFC star has been juggling bare-knuckle fighting and wrestling with All Elite Wrestling (AEW) but has been inactive for a few months.

However, she remains in great shape as she plots her return to active competition.

The 28-year-old shared that she has been spending too much time in the sun with a recent Instagram Story.

She is pictured with a deep tan while wearing a floral-print bikini, flashing a smile.

She wrote on the IG Story slide, “Waiting to run until night time. I got wayyyy too much sun today.”

Paige VanZant shows results of two months of gym dedication

VanZant shared a grueling workout video earlier this year showing her two months of hard work in the gym.

The athlete performed weighted deep lunges and squats. At the time, she was training to face Charisa Sigala for a Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) event in August. However, the fight was canceled.

In text written over the video, she said, “What two months of dedication can do,” as the clip documented her progress in the gym.

In September, the former Dancing with the Stars contestant shared a video of a mitt work session at her fight gym, American Top Team.

While she initially rose to fame as a mixed martial arts fighter, she’s added other endeavors and pursuits since leaving UFC. The 28-year-old has leveraged her good looks to earn a living from a modeling career and her social media following. However, her work in the gym proves she is still dedicated to competition.

Paige VanZant denies pulling out of recent BKFC fight

In August, VanZant opened up about her canceled BKFC fight with Charisa Sigala. In an interview with MMA fighting, she denied she pulled out of the fight.

“I was frustrated with the way the whole situation was handled,” VanZant told the outlet, continuing:

“They pulled me like three or four days before Austin’s fight. I don’t know if the timeline is important to anybody, but they pulled me. I will say they’re treating me really well and they’re compensating me for the situation.”

Paige added that she had issues fighting in London, UK but did not go into detail about the logistical issues that led to the fight getting canceled.

She has lost the first two fights of her four-fight contract with BKFC. However, VanZant has confirmed that she has not been discouraged and wants to continue with the company.