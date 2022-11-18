Paige VanZant looked incredible in a skimpy bikini. Pic credit: @paigevanzant/Instagram

Former UFC star Paige VanZant brought the heat as she dazzled fans with an action shot featuring a skimpy bikini.

Paige donned a little pink number as she showed off her incredible physique for the sizzling snap, shared with her 3.2 million followers.

The MMA beauty posed for a side-on shot while using her strength to hang from pipes on the side of a graffiti-covered wall.

The pink bikini top was fastened by pink string ties behind her neck and around her back, while the front featured colorful gemstones.

The sparkling front overlay covered the front with purple, blue, white, and pink gemstones acting as wearable jewelry.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The fighter wore matching bottoms with the glitzy top which were fastened with string ties at each hip.

Paige’s long blonde locks were styled in a soft wave, with half of her hair gathered up into a high ponytail as she gave the camera a sultry gaze.

A swipe right showed a much cozier-looking Paige dressed in a hoodie and sweatpants as she cuddled her pooch.

She jokingly captioned the photoset, “What the fans see VS. What my man sees 🤣🤣 @austinvanderford is so lucky 🤣🤣🤣.”

Paige VanZant shares her favorite My Daily Choice supplements

It’s well known that Paige loves to keep herself fit and healthy, and she makes sure to do so both in and out of the gym.

The 28-year-old blonde is partnered with My Daily Choice and regularly promotes her favorite supplements from the brand via her social media.

Paige recently took fans on a “day in the life of” journey in which she shared which products she takes as part of her daily routine including those from the My Daily Choice brand.

She started the video with a mug of coffee to which she added several drops of a cinnamon-flavored CBD supplement from HempWorx. She claimed it was a nice way to kick off her day as they leave her with a positive mindset.

After she topped up her energy levels with a morning coffee, Paige jumped on her Peloton bike for some cardio with the aid of her chosen My Daily Choice supplements; BodyMelt Detox and BodyMelt Micro Bio.

She then made a pre-photoshoot shake using some protein powder from the brand, followed by a few drops of another CBD supplement from HempWorx.

Paige ended her day with another protein shake using lean protein powder from My Daily Choice.

She captioned her post, “Are you a morning person???? Lol I AM NOT!!! But check out these supplements to get your day started off right :).”

Paige VanZant shares workout video with fans

Paige is extremely active in the gym thanks to her former UFC career and just a general love for fitness.

She took to TikTok recently to share a grueling workout with fans as she worked hard on her body for “booty gains.”

Dressed in tight black leggings and a loose coral crop top, she hit the gym to work up a sweat.

The video started with Paige on all fours with a resistance band placed around her thighs. She used her core to balance while she stretched a leg out straight behind her, and the opposite arm at the same time.

Next, she loaded a barbell with an impressive amount of weighted plates and used her hips to thrust the weight upwards for several reps, putting her glutes to work.

Finally, she secured a weighted belt cable around her waist, and using a slider under one foot, she did a reverse lunge, putting more strain on her glute muscles for the ultimate booty workout.