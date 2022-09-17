Paige VanZant rolls around bed with shirtless glow

Paige VanZant close up. Pic credit: @paigevanzant/Instagram

Paige VanZant is showing off her sensational body and proving she can keep up with TikTok Trends.

The former UFC star is building up her TikTok following, and a video shared ahead of the weekend brought some bedroom fun, plus both a casual and very club-ready outfit.

Paige posted with the not-dressed to totally-dressed-up trend that’s been sweeping the platform in 2022.

Delivering a fun somersault from her bed while her husband sat at the edge of it, Paige sizzled in tight black shorts and deconstructed top getup, going cropped and sporty and rolling across her bed for the grand finale.

Paige showed off her built legs and shoulders, then proving she could glam up big-time as she posed nearer the camera and in matte latex pants, a plunging and segmented black bra, plus a fitted and very classy blazer to match.

Ditching her sneakers and tee look for a wowing finish here, Paige flicked her blow-dried hair for the camera, also showcasing her jaw-dropping and toned abs, plus her cute belly piercing.

Paige used Armani White for her sound. She has gained over 50,000 likes for her share.

Fans will likely have noticed that by the time Paige reappeared in her shirtless glow-up, husband Austin Vanderford had disappeared. The popular couple regularly updates jointly on social media. The two have been married since 2018.

Paige VanZant’s husband can’t believe his luck

Paige and MMA fighter Austin met in 2017. Speaking to BBC, Austin revealed:

“I come from a very small town in Alaska and had met very few celebrities, so it was hard for me to believe that she was interested in me,” adding that the training ground was where the two initially connected.

“I knew her training sessions would finish at nine in the morning, so I’d get up at four, drive five hours to get there just in time before she had to leave and we just clicked straight away,” Austin continued.

Fans now get super steamy couples shots as Paige shows off her marriage on Instagram.

Paige VanZant stuns fans with hot shots on social media

Paige, meanwhile, continues to thrill her fans on both Instagram and TikTok. She’s posed bikini-clad and with chicken to promote The Chicken Pound this year, plus in a skimpy bikini for a wowing handstand display just this month.

Paige showed off her flexibility while upside down and in her swimwear, adding in sneakers for a sporty look and getting plenty of likes