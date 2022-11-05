Paige VanZant reveals stunning tattoos she added to her body

Paige VanZant got new inkwork added to her body and showed fans part of the process. Pic credit: @paigevanzant/Instagram

Former UFC star Paige VanZant treats her body like a temple and recently felt it was time to do some additional decorating.

She recently showed fans the newest tattoos she added to her growing collection, some of which went above a tattoo mistake fans pointed out months ago.

The 28-year-old bare-knuckle boxer, pro wrestler, and social media star shared a quick video clip with her millions of followers showing the latest inkwork added to her body.

Set to Liili’s Hot, the IG video (below) shows the tattoo artist hard at work as he creates red words on Paige’s foot that reads “Made in Heaven.”

The phrase “Soul of a Lion” is shown on Paige’s left hand, which she had added months prior. However, the video reveals her new gorgeous tattoo, a brilliant blue or purple lion’s head that’s shown just above it.

“My body is a temple, now let’s put some art on the b^***✍🏼,” Paige wrote, tagging Miami-based tattoo artist Karl the Tattoo Plug.

Paige VanZant got phrases tatted in May

This past May, Paige VanZant revealed the phrases she had tatted onto her hands. On the back of her right hand are the words “Heart of a Warrior,” while “Soul of a Lion” got tatted on the back of her left hand.

Appropriately, both of Paige’s phrases are just above her knuckles. She is currently signed with Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) as a bare-knuckle boxer.

According to the UK’s Mirror, fans were calling out those words that Paige got tatted on her hands, as they contended that’s not how the phrase goes. The saying is generally written or said as “Heart of a Lion, Soul of a Warrior.”

Paige shares training videos with fans

While Paige does well with earning money from her large following on social media, she’s still signed up for more fights with BKFC. She also appeared in a match for All Elite Wrestling several months ago, so staying in shape for her next fight or match is essential.

In addition to showing her new tattoos, favorite products, and images in various attire, Paige shows some of her workouts on Instagram.

This past July, Paige shared a video captioned with “BOOTY GAINS” as she worked out at a gym. It started with her lifting some serious weight to do hip thrusts with a barbell.

Paige also performed alternate leg and arm extension moves on the floor with a leg band on. The video, set to Show Out by Pop Smoke, Skepta, and Kud Cudi, closes with Paige doing reverse lunges with a belt on her waist attached to a weight rack.

Paige hasn’t appeared in AEW recently, and her BKFC matchup against Charisa Sigala was canceled months ago. However, that hasn’t stopped Paige from ensuring she’s in great shape and ready for her next opportunities.