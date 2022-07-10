Paige VanZant reveals next fight vs. Charisa Sigala, fans react to ‘Battle of the OnlyFans’

Paige Vanzant has her next fight opponent for Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) in London. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Mixed martial arts star Paige VanZant has her next fight finally lined up for Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship, and fans are giving their thoughts.

VanZant, who is working with BKFC and All Elite Wrestling (AEW), will battle Charisa Sigala in an event set to take place in the United Kingdom.

However, fans are dubbing it the “Battle of the OnlyFans” based on the two women being heavily involved in participating in and promoting their explicit content.

Paige VanZant reveals her next fight opponent and date

On Saturday, BKFC and AEW star Paige VanZant shared details of her upcoming fight, which will be a Flyweight Bout at BKFC in London.

The event will feature VanZant battling Charisa Sigala on August 20 at the OVO Arena Wembley, although the card is subject to change.

This will mark VanZant’s third fight since signing a four-fight deal with BKFC. She is currently 0-2 with losses to Britain Hart and Rachael Ostovich last year. Both losses were by unanimous decision.

Sigala, 38, has a record of 1-2-1 in BKFC. She lost her debut fight to Pearl Gonzalez last June and defeated Jessica Link at BKFC Wichita last October. Her most recent fight was this past March at BKFC New York II, where she finished in a draw with Angela Danzig.

Fans react to Paige VanZant’s fight vs. Charisa Sigala

With Paige VanZant revealing her upcoming fight against Sigala, it brought all sorts of reactions from fans and critics. VanZant has become known for sharing racy content often on her Instagram page, which has resulted in some individuals criticizing her losses or lack of fights.

In one of the more popular comments on VanZant’s post, a fan dubbed the bout the “Only fans Championship.”

Pic credit: @paigevanzant/Instagram

“Paige needs to win this one ! She’s a talented fighter. Glad to see her fight again,” another fan remarked on BKFC and VanZant’s IG post.

Pic credit: @paigevanzant/Instagram

Another fan said anyone who knows BKFC realizes that Sigala will win this fight against the winless PaigeVanZant.

Pic credit: @paigevanzant/Instagram

VanZant couldn’t escape the comments as a random fan showed giving their thoughts on the “Battle of the OnlyFans.”

In the photo, VanZant shares a rare shot which is only from the neck up with her eyes closed and a straw hat on top of her blonde hair. Her followers have become used to seeing racy content, including steamy bikini pics, lingerie photos, and other sizzling attire.

“Nobody is coming to save you. Get up,” she wrote in her caption.

“Wow battle of the only fans and the winner will be ranked number 5 in BKF PVZ vs CS. Least they gave you an easy fight this time,” the fan commented on VanZant’s selfie post.

Pic credit: @paigevanzant/Instagram

Fans can follow both women via their official Instagram accounts to see if they provide more comments or training insight ahead of their fight.

Follow VanZant @PaigeVanZant and Charisa Sigala @charisa_sweetheart on Instagram.

More details for BKFC 27 in London on August 20 are available at the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship website.