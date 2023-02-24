Paige VanZant may no longer be fighting mixed martial arts, but she recently revealed she’s still partaking in what could be a “lifetime opportunity” for the next MMA star.

She previously was among the stars of UFC but has since moved on to join Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) and All Elite Wrestling (AEW) and focus on other profitable ventures.

VanZant, 28, filmed a video poolside in a backyard setting to let her fans know what’s on the way as she joins an upcoming show.

To make the announcement, VanZant had her wavy, blonde hair flowing to the sides of her face and wore a white plunging top featuring a unique pattern of various grey lines and shapes.

Underneath that top, she wore what appeared to be a sports bra or tube top and also donned a gold link chain and thin necklace with a cross pendant.

Her makeup included dark lashes and brows to go with light pink lipstick. An upbeat VanZant talked about her latest gig, which will bring her onto PFL Challenger.

Former UFC star Paige VanZant joins PFL Challenger Series

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Paige VanZant was full of energy as she spoke about the upcoming show she will appear on in the studio.

“I can’t get enough. I am headed back to the PFL Challenger Series, this time in person,” VanZant revealed to her followers.

“I will be in studio being a celebrity guest judge alongside Meegan Anderson for this week’s PFL Challenger Series,” she said, adding, “And it’s really special because it is the women’s flyweights as they throw down in hopes to get a PFL contract.”

“I’M BACK! I’ll be a guest Celebrity Judge on the PFL Challenger Series this Friday at 9pm ET on Fubo Sports Network. Tune in to help me decide which Women’s Flyweight will earn the opportunity of a lifetime, a PFL Contract,” VanZant wrote in her caption.

She also reminded viewers that they could vote too by tuning in to the show on FUBO Sports Network on Friday, February 24.

The Pro Fighter’s League (PFLC) is a promotion for American mixed martial arts that seeks to give male and female MMA prospects a chance to achieve their dreams. These up-and-coming prospects compete in a tournament season via PFL Challenger Series with a grand prize of $1 million up for grabs.

VanZant is one of several celebrity judges to appear in the series and will help determine a women’s flyweight contender. Other celeb judges for PFL Challenger Series include boxing legend Mike Tyson and NFL Super Bowl Champion Ray Lewis.

The series makes its debut on fuboTV, a streaming network with a focus on sports.

Paige VanZant shared several of her recent workouts

Several months ago, Monsters and Critics reported about VanZant’s injury, as she revealed she’d broken her foot after falling while jumping in the snow at nighttime.

With that, it’s believed VanZant became sidelined as far as competing in BKFC, where she was seemingly on pace to compete this month. She still took an opportunity to hype up one of the promotion’s recent events, Knuckle Mania 3, on her Instagram. As of this report, she’s winless since joining the promotion at 0-2.

The former UFC star has shared recent workout clips to show she hasn’t stopped her commitment to training, so it’s possible she’ll be back to bare-knuckle boxing soon or is simply keeping herself in shape for content shoots.

In one of her videos, she’s performing squats with a weight belt attached by a chain to one side of a barbell with weight plates. Several variations of a squat move are part of her routine, including one at a machine using a handle grip.

VanZant also performs a move that seems to be a unique rear deadlift, with one knee resting on a bench and a dumbbell in hand.

VanZant shared another video update on Thursday evening, indicating she was working out in the morning before heading elsewhere.

This particular routine featured her working on her back with cables on a machine and her chest using dumbbells for presses while lying on the floor.

Another exercise in VanZant’s video incorporated abs and shoulders as she held a dumbbell in one hand, sat up from a flat lying position, and then pressed it overhead military press style.

“Morning lift before heading off to Orlando,” VanZant wrote in her caption, showing that her grind doesn’t stop with a busy schedule.

Fans can watch her on FUBO Sports Network on Friday as she helps with that big decision to possibly launch a future star in the women’s flyweight division of MMA.