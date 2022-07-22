Paige VanZant removes top, flaunts buns and feet to wow fans

Paige VanZant poses for a quick video during one of her photoshoots. Pic credit: @paigevanzant/Instagram

Paige VanZant gave fans and followers of her exclusive content backup page a surprising treat as she unveiled a topless tease to go along with views of her backside and feet.

The former UFC star kept her buns and soles on display, most likely enticing some of her biggest fans to want to check out even more from her various photo shoots.

The Friday feature from VanZant arrived soon after she’d shown off sizzling pics of her and her husband in some steamy jungle scenes.

In the latest shoot, VanZant is pulling her top off overhead. Unfortunately for IG viewers hoping to see her topless, she’s facing away from the camera, revealing her muscular back and shoulders.

In addition to going topless, VanZant was rocking skimpy black thong bikini bottoms in the image as she knelt on a white bedspread.

That gave fans a generous reveal of the 28-year-old MMA star’s booty and feet, complete with a look at her soles and a glimpse of one toenail painted pink.

The newest photo hit the internet on her backup Instagram, @paigevanzant_exclusive, where she seems only to promote her hottest images and exclusive content. So far, she’s built up a modest fanbase for the page of just over 46,000 followers, which is likely to keep growing.

On her official IG page, she boasts over 3 million followers and shares updates about her upcoming fights, pro wrestling matches, or how she enjoys life outside of those activities.

However, both IG pages have the popular fighter showing off racy content, including the image above, as she promotes her PaigeFanZant website.

Fans react to Paige VanZant’s topless tease

Despite fewer followers on her backup Instagram account, Paige still received various comments from admirers. They mostly seemed to appreciate her latest thirst trap featuring exclusive content promotion.

“Hotness on a different level,” one fan proclaimed, replacing the “o” in hotness with a flame emoji.

Pic credit: @paigevanzant_exclusive/Instagram

Another fan complimented her for the pose and for showing off her “feet” in the scorching hot photo.

Pic credit: @paigevanzant_exclusive/Instagram

Yet another individual encouraged Paige VanZant to “show the goods” and used a hashtag for “#OnlyFans” with their comment.

Pic credit: @paigevanzant_exclusive/Instagram

VanZant currently has her website, PaigeFanZant, where she’s provided exclusive photos and videos for her fans. The website costs $9.99 per month and indicates that VanZant regularly reads fans’ messages and responds.

VanZant preparing for next BKFC fight

In addition to using the racy content to promote her fansite continuously, Paige has also been busy training for her third fight within Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC). She’ll battle 38-year-old Charisa Sigala (1-2-1) at BKFC 27 in London on August 20.

Some have even dubbed VanZant vs. Sigala the “Battle of the OnlyFans” because both women share racy content to promote their exclusive membership sites.

Since signing with BKFC in 2020, VanZant has fought twice, with both fights resulting in losses. Her most recent was July 2021, when she lost to former UFC opponent Rachael Ostovich via unanimous decision.

VanZant’s fight in London will also feature headliners Mike Perry and Michael Page doing battle. As of this report, odds have yet to be released for Paige VanZant vs. Charisa Sigala, although many fans wonder if this will be another loss for VanZant.

While she’s winless with BKFC, she was successful in a pro wrestling debut. VanZant signed with All Elite Wrestling (AEW) within the past year and starred in a tag team match at the 2022 Double or Nothing pay-per-view event held in May.

With a lucrative side hustle of promoting racy content, many fans might wonder if a loss would mean it’s time for Paige VanZant to step away from her fighting and wrestling jobs.

However, during a chat with Ariel Helwani this past March, Paige VanZant said she’s “very happy” with her BKFC and AEW contracts, and success with those jobs leads to her success with other ventures.