Paige VanZant removes bikini top with buns out

Paige VanZant poses close up. Pic credit: @paigevanzant/Instagram

Paige VanZant is buns out in a skimpy bikini and removing her swimwear’s top as she thrills fans in a new post. The former UFC face made it double trouble as she updated for her three million+ followers on Sunday night, opting for a twinning affair with pal Airwrekca and gaining over 79,000 likes.

Paige was going for a striped bikini bottoms look as she enjoyed the open water, and she made her caption pretty NSFW, too.

Paige VanZant goes topless in bikini bottoms

The 28-year-old, now signed to All Elite Wrestling, opened back to the camera as she and Airwrecka both ditched their bikini tops, holding them up high as they flaunted their toned backsides.

Snapped aboard a boat overlooking ocean horizons and blue skies, the duo twinned as they waved their bikini tops high in the air – Paige was on the right and going blue-and-white-striped, while Airwrecka donned a darker two-piece.

With her hair blowing in the wind, VanZant wrote: “T*ts to the wind!!!”

A swipe right showed the ladies coordinating with their body language as they both raised their left arms, still holding their bikini tops.

Paige is followed for a reason. Her Instagram documents her bare-knuckle boxer and pro wrestler career, but it likewise teases what’s likely a high male fanbase. The star has plenty of swimwear and lingerie action and charges for subscriptions via her exclusive website content.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Paige made her first All Elite Wrestling appearance last September, opening up on her decision to leave the UFC.

Paige VanZant talks being a ‘free agent’ after UFC exit

“My whole career was built off the UFC. I was in the UFC for like six years and it was very nerve-wracking. There wasn’t a lot of people who left the UFC in the prime of their career,” she stated about her decision to exit the UFC. “There were a lot of veterans, when I had left the UFC, that were kind of on that tail-end, looking for a few more fights. For me, I was a free agent at 26 years old. I was really young and it was nerve-wracking. You know, you are leaving like the power house of combat sports but now I know that it was the best decision I’ve ever made.”

Paige is followed on Instagram by MMA-trained actress Halle Berry and rapper Chanel West Coast.