Paige VanZant rocks a stunning bikini to invite her fans to a Q&A session.

The former UFC star recently promoted the Professional Fighters League’s new season, but her fighting career remains in limbo.

In the snap, Paige posed with her hands behind her head as she gazed into the camera.

She had a tropical location as a backdrop and wore a leather bikini, which featured several circular metallic details on the top and matching bottom.

Paige shared the photo on her Instagram Story with her 3.2 million followers.

She wrote on the picture, “Going live tonight at 9 PM est.” However, she gave no indication of what the Q&A is about.

Paige VanZant stuns in a bikini. Pic credit: @paigevanzant/Instagram

The martial artist mostly shares swimsuit photos with her fanbase but continues to show some of her exercise routines as fans await her return to active competition.

Paige VanZant lifts weights for a workout session

Paige, who last competed in bare-knuckle boxing with the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship, looks like she could fight in another weight class with her muscle gains.

In a recent clip, the former UFC fighter showed her weightlifting routine for her curvy and toned figure.

She wore a crop top and black leggings as she was seen using a weight plate for a chest workout on a bench press. Paige also performed plate pullovers to stabilize her muscles.

The pro fighter moved to a cable machine for an arm workout before going on the ground for an epic shoulder press exercise with a large barbell.

Paige has posted several hardcore workout videos recently. Last month, the fighting sensation put herself through a glutes workout.

The 29-year-old competed as a strawweight for most of her career before moving up to the flyweight division.

AEW President Tony Khan reveals whether he will welcome Paige VanZant back

In 2021, Paige made her first professional wrestling debut with All Elite Wrestling (AEW).

However, the Instagram star last appeared on AEW in May 2022, and her return is yet to be announced.

AEW founder and president Tony Khan opened up about Paige’s future in a recent interview with Fightful’s Grapsody podcast via 411 Mania.

“At some point, I would definitely be open to (a return) down the road. She’s tough as hell, we would love to have her back; she has a great attitude. She did great in the match, and with the right fight and right opponent, I would love for Paige VanZant to fight again in AEW,” he shared.