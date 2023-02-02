Paige VanZant pouts in a sizzling selfie after making an announcement.

The social media star looked stunning as she posed for the photo.

Her long blonde hair was styled straight with a middle part as it flowed behind her shoulder on one side and in front on the other.

Paige accessorized with several gold necklaces, including a cross, as she rested her hand on her head.

The stunning mixed martial artist shared the selfie on her Instagram Story with her 3.2 million followers.

In the caption, she quoted Jack Harlow’s hit record First Class, writing, “I been a (G), throw up the (L).”

Pic credit: @paigevanzant/Instagram

Paige VanZant joins the PFL as a guest judge

The former UFC star recently announced that she would be a celebrity judge on Week 2 of the Professional Fighting League to help decide who gets a $1 million PFL contract.

“Join me this Friday night and help me decide who gets that PFL contract. PFL Challenger Series live and free on Fubo Sports Network at 9pm ET. @pflmma @fubosports #PFLonFubo,” she wrote in the caption of the announcement video.

While Paige is an inactive MMA fighter, she has never competed for the PFL. However, her budding relationship with the organization could signal a deal with the company in the near future.

She is currently a signed boxer with the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship and has a deal with All Elite Wrestling as a wrestler.

The 28-year-old last competed in MMA for the UFC in 2020 against Amanda Ribas, a fight she lost by submission in the first round.

She left the organization with five wins and three losses after her contract ended.

Paige signed with BKFC the following year and lost her two fights by decision, with the second loss being handed by Rachael Ostovich, who she defeated by submission in the UFC.

Paige VanZant compiles her weight training workout routine

Paige has been building muscle at the Just Lift Studio in Boca Raton, Florida, for what appears to be a comeback to competition.

“Few workouts from this week @justliftstudios_boca,” she wrote in the caption of the Instagram video.

In a video, she shared a compilation of her workout routine, including full-body weight training and some resistance band work.

The former UFC star looked in incredible shape as she was seen performing dumbells chest presses, resistance band leg lifts, resistance band lateral walks, and the barbell floor press.

The beauty also uses supplements to build lean muscle and is partnered with BodyMelt.

In a video, Paige revealed that she uses collagen supplements, whey protein, and the citrus punch from the brand.