Paige VanZant poses in skimpy mushroom bikini, trains for her next BKFC fight

Paige VanZant poses for an Instagram selfie at an arcade. Pic credit: @paigevanzant/Instagram

Former UFC fighter Paige VanZant continues to stun her millions of fans and followers online as she shares sizzling content. Days after her successful NFT launch, Paige took to social media to pose in a skimpy bikini with a mushroom theme.

The current All Elite Wrestling (AEW) star gave her fans multiple shots of herself in the tiny bikini, leaving little to the imagination. She also shared a funny quote involving the fungi that many people consume and others dislike.

Her latest batch of revealing content arrived on the heels of a training session she showed, indicating she’s getting ready for another fight, but not in the UFC or wrestling ring.

Paige VanZant wows in her mushroom bikini

Former DWTS and UFC competitor Paige VanZant dropped off her latest Instagram thirst trap early on Tuesday morning. A series of three images feature the AEW wrestler in a faded denim blue bikini with red and white mushrooms attached to her tiny top and bottoms.

All three images present front views of Paige rocking the fun bikini, which seems to give off Super Mario mushroom vibes. In the photos, Paige tugs down on her skimpy top and offers different facial expressions ranging from playful to serious.

“If psychedelic mushrooms can grow from s**t, so can you. 🍄,” she wrote in her Instagram caption, suggesting that people can grow from the roughest conditions.

The mushroom bikini photo series has picked up over 88,000 Likes and 875 comments as of this writing, thanks to her vast following of over 3 million followers.

She dropped off the latest images just a few days after launching her new exclusive content NFTs, digital collectible videos hosted on the blockchain. Paige indicated that fans could interact with her 3D videos in unique ways, including zooming in, spinning her around, and even using a VR headset to check them out.

Monsters and Critics recently reported that Paige’s NFT project was a massive success, as she announced they sold out quickly due to the heavy demand.

Paige shows she’s preparing for next BKFC fight

In a separate video shared on her Instagram page, Paige showed one of her recent training sessions. The former UFC fighter now participates in Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) and says she’s got another fight on the way.

In the video clip, Paige is in the gym, throwing punches in the air and practicing jabbing, ducking, and uppercutting with coach Ivan de Oliveira from American Top Team.

“‘It’s not whether you get knocked down, it’s whether you get up’ I refuse to stay down. Like it or not!!!!” she wrote in a motivational quote for the caption.

According to the BKFC website, Paige took on a former foe, Rachael Ostovich, in July 2021. The two previously met in 2019, during Paige’s days in the UFC. That was one of Paige’s wins in her 8-5 record, with Paige gaining the victory by an armbar submission.

However, Ostovich gained revenge, handing Paige her second loss of two fights for the BKFC promotion. According to ESPN, Paige signed a four-bout contract with BKFC in 2020 worth $100 million, so she has a few more to go. She didn’t reveal her next opponent’s name in the latest training clip.

Along with the money she makes from her exclusive website PaigeFanZant.com, the new NFTs, and professional wrestling, one has to think she’s enjoying her life quite a bit right now, along with her husband, Austin Vanderford!