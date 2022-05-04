Paige VanZant offers rear view in swimsuit

Paige VanZant close up. Pic credit: @paigevanzant/Instagram

Paige VanZant is thrilling her Instagram followers with a cheeky rear view while in a figure-flaunting swimsuit.

The 28-year-old bare-knuckle boxer and model has already made headlines this past week for going unzipped while celebrating positivity, and this shot was third in a trio set of photos.

Posting for her 3.1 million followers over the weekend, the blonde showed off her super-fit figure while enjoying the great outdoors, with three photos forming a shoot as she even posed by a jet ski.

Paige VanZant shows off in cheeky swimsuit

Throwing one arm high in the air as she was shot against semi-cloudy skies and with a water and infrastructure backdrop, Paige showed off the results of her hardcore workouts in a red one-piece with a fun black mesh side panel.

Paige drew attention to her toned rear as her swimsuit proved to be thong in design, also highlighting her slim waist and gym-honed arms.

Smiling and with her high cheekbones on show, the Oregon native wore her blonde hair in an unfussy ponytail, also keeping her caption short and sweet.

There was attitude, though, as Paige wrote: “Looking for some new haters, the old ones became my fans.”

The photo came directly after a full-body one as Paige went Baywatch style in her swimsuit and showed off her curves and muscles while by a jet ski. Here, the Instagram sensation told her followers: “Damn right I like the life I live, cause I went from negative to positive and it’s all good!!”

Fans left plenty of thumbs-up, and that fanbase isn’t just the regular public. Paige is followed by singer Demi Lovato, actress Halle Berry, and MTV star Chanel West Coast.

The MMA star does, of course, garner attention over what she eats and how she trains. Speaking to Women’s Fitness, the UFC face revealed:

“I of course have a very strict workout regimen. I’m in the gym every day twice a day. Since I have switched over to professional boxing my schedule comprises of boxing every day sometimes twice a day. And strength and conditioning three days a week. I do all of my training at American top team, A world renowned MMA and combat academy.”

Paige VanZant reveals diet attitudes

Referencing husband Austin Vanderford as she spoke of her diet, Paige added: “Dieting is a huge part of being any sort of professional athlete. My husband and I love cooking and we really enjoy making healthy meals together. I like to think of myself as a chef and have competed on many cooking shows. We of course have our occasional cheat day here and there.”