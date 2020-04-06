Paige VanZant nude IG posts arrive during coronavirus isolation days

During the coronavirus quarantine, some provocative Paige VanZant nude pics arrived courtesy of the UFC star and her faithful husband.

The playful poses were posted online, showing that maybe the couple is trying to find new ways to stave off boredom and get creative during isolation.

What are the Paige VanZant nude IG posts?

Paige VanZant is known for kicking butt in the UFC Octagon or sustaining damage from opponents. She also showed another side when she went on Dancing With the Stars as a competitor.

Right now, pretty much everyone involved in sports and around the country is having to find new things to do as they’re following state stay at home orders, self-quarantining, and/or social distancing.

VanZant decided to take some black and white photos with her husband, Austin Vanderford. The two have been married for two years this coming September and seem to enjoy each other’s company.

In the photos (below), they are both nude. However, they are balancing each other in such a way as to cover up any private parts.

Paige VanZant captioned the nude pics with, “It’s called art, you wouldn’t understand….”

By the way, the above photos are just some of what Paige posted on her IG account in terms of nude images.

Others are on her profile in full color, showing Paige VanZant and her husband doing various activities, either nude or semi-nude, with objects appropriately in the way.

The one below involves the couple cooking with Paige in an apron and her boyfriend holding a cookbook as a cover-up object.

Has Paige VanZant posed nude before?

VanZant, who is a flyweight division competitor within the MMA world, hasn’t officially appeared in the nude for Playboy for anyone.

Her Instagram pics aren’t fully nude either and left some of the commenters wanting more.

However, Paige has modeling gigs in addition to her fight career and being an author/entrepreneur.

She appeared within Sports Illustrated in provocative images for their SI Swimsuit issue, though, and even showcased the behind-the-scenes on her Instagram account.

Sports Illustrated also posted a quick highlight video on YouTube.

When she’s not modeling, Paige is doing other things, including mixed martial arts. As far as fighting goes, her last fight in UFC took place over a year ago and was her first win in three fights.

In that matchup, Paige defeated Rachael Ostovich with an armbar submission at UFC Fight Night: Cejudo vs. Dillashaw in January 2019.

There was talk from Dana White last month that UFC fights would go forth despite the coronavirus situation after he had a conversation with President Trump.

There’s no word on who Paige might fight next, or when.

Paige initially had a fight scheduled against Amanda Ribas for last month at UFC Brasilia, aka Fight Night 170. However, PVZ pulled out in January due to fracturing her right arm, which was the third time she suffered that injury.

At the time, Paige said it would be about six to eight weeks for the injury to heal.

Randa Markos replaced her in the UFC Brasilia fight, and since then, isolation and quarantine have turned everyone’s world upside down.

Right now, she appears content to enjoy her time off with her husband, and like everyone else is doing what she can to exercise caution, stay healthy, and maybe entertain others during these isolation days.