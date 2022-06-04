Paige VanZant models skimpy lingerie and bikinis for exclusive content NFTs launch

Paige VanZant is launching a series of exclusive content NFTs. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Former UFC fighter and current professional wrestler Paige VanZant is entering the techie world of NFTs, as she recently revealed her latest exclusive content project is on the way.

VanZant, who debuted in the AEW ring recently, shared a steamy photo and videos on her social media to let fans know of her NFT launch, making her the latest celebrity to try to get in on the craze.

Many of her fans and followers responded to the big announcement, while others reacted to her sizzling photo featuring a seductive pose.

Paige VanZant shows off lingerie with NFTs launch date

Paige VanZant is best known for her in-Octagon and in-ring competition, as well as some dance moves. Along with UFC, Bare Knuckle Fighting Club (BKFC), and now AEW, Paige has also been one of the many celebs involved with Dancing With the Stars. Others have included Maria Menounos, Antonio Brown, Nikki Bella, Emmit Smith, and Melissa Rycroft.

She’s also an IG model and is now one of the many celebrities involved with NFTs or promoting them. Based on a recent Instagram share with her 3.2 million followers, Paige is launching “exclusive content NFTs” on June 9 at 12 p.m. Eastern Time.

To help with her promotion of the NFTs, Paige showed off some barely-there lingerie which blended with her skin as she posed sideways with both arms raised in the air, giving fans a rear view with the launch date.

NFTs are non-fungible tokens that exist on blockchain technology. They generally involve video clips or exclusive images released in select quantities and are sometimes available to sell to others on an open market.

Other celebs with NFTs include Johnny Depp, Snoop Dogg, Lindsay Lohan, Brie Larson, and Tony Hawk. There’s even been a story here or there of individuals buying NFTs for staggering prices, including Justin Bieber’s Bored Ape purchase.

Along with the above photo, Paige also shared a steamy video featuring highlights of her modeling different outfits, presumably for the NFTs. She revealed that “first access” to the NFTs will go to those who subscribe to her PaigeFanZant website.

In another video, Paige gave more details about the NFTs, explaining these are the “first NFTs of 3D videos in the entire world” and are interactive. Customers who obtain the digital collectibles can zoom in, spin Paige, or see her in ways “never seen before.”

In addition, Paige revealed they’ll work with the Quest 2 VR headset for even more of an up-close experience.

She also informed individuals interested in obtaining the NFTs that they’ll need to set up a Metamask wallet and add some Ethereum cryptocurrency to that wallet to purchase her digital collectibles. Instructions are included in the IG post caption below.

Fans and critics react to Paige’s NFTs announcement

With Paige revealing she’s jumping into NFTs, it brought a mixed reaction from her fans, followers, and critics. The NFTs are often associated with cryptocurrency, which the mainstream hasn’t necessarily embraced.

Some have viewed them as a “scam” or “get-rich-quick-scheme” that won’t have any staying power. One fan or critic referred to Paige’s latest venture as “a whole different level of down bad simping.”

Another individual commented on the validity of NFTs, saying, “Better save these videos til this happens! Screw technology!”

“Can’t hate on her capitalizing off simps willing to give her money,” an individual remarked about Paige’s venture into the NFT world.

Yet another commenter referred to Paige’s NFT news as a “heel turn” they weren’t ready for.

Heels are typically the villainous personas in professional wrestling compared to the “faces” or good characters. Paige signed with All Elite Wrestling (AEW) within the past year and made her official in-ring debut at the company’s Double or Nothing event in Las Vegas last month.

She teamed with Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky to take on rivals Tay Conti, Sammy Guevara, and Frankie Kazarian. Paige’s team came away with the victory, making her undefeated in her career thus far.