Paige VanZant looks back at it in bikini

Paige VanZant is quite literally looking back at it while in a skimpy bikini. The 28-year-old former UFC face and bare knuckle boxer ditched her workout gear for something way more revealing in a recent Instagram share, affording a peachy view of her pert backside and proving she can also work a caption.

The social media sensation’s photo came as part of a string of yacht-set snaps shared this month, ones showing her in a sporty two-piece and stunning from head to toe.

Paige VanZant gets cheeky in bikini

The shot showed the blonde with her legs either side of a chrome yacht railing – things were already heating up. The fitness queen modeled a thong bikini in purple and white, although things were unusual up top as Paige went long-sleeved and crop top style.

Thrilling her 3 million+ followers, Paige turned back to face the camera as the lens also took in water and high-rise views, sending out her gorgeous facial features, plus a fuss-free ponytail finish.

Showing she’s got a sense of humor, Paige wrote:

“Look back at it” with a peach emoji, adding her Paigefanzant.com website.

Just over a week ago, fans were treated to another photo from the yacht shoot. This time, Paige showed her muscle machine of a body full-length, leaning forward and away from the yacht as she clung onto railings for support. Here, the star told fans: “Swear this life is the sweetest thing I have ever known.” Paige gained over 95,000 likes for her “Look back at it” post, with this one leaving fans stumped on the likes front – Paige hid numbers of likes, here.

Discussing her career this year with ESPN MMA, the mixed martial arts star revealed: “I love it. I think the only, my only frustrations so far with my pro wrestling is I would show up and I would say, ‘Hey, I want to jump off the ropes tonight.” She added: “I want to slam someone through a table tonight. Someone’s getting slammed through a table’. And they’re like, ‘Oh, you should probably train first.’ And I’m like, ‘No, I’m ready.’”

Paige VanZant to show ‘whole new side’

Paige also revealed wanting to show different sides of herself. The All Elite Wrestling face, now with a rival to WWE, added: “I just feel like it’s a whole side of me that hasn’t been shown yet and you see a little bit of it in BKFC because of the violence, the bare-knuckle boxing. But this is a whole other world that’s going to open up and people will see a whole new side of Paige Van Zant.”