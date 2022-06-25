Paige VanZant kneels for weekend bikini shower

Paige VanZant poses close-up. Pic credit: @paigevanzant/Instagram

Former UFC star Paige VanZant is making it red hot as she cools down for an outdoor shower.

The 28-year-old bare-knuckle boxer and MMA star put her fierce swimsuit body on display this weekend, posting for her 3.2 million Instagram followers while showing that bikini showers are 100% still a trend.

Paige VanZant all steamy with bikini shower

Thrilling her fans with a rear view while in a skimpy and halterneck bikini in pale blue, Paige posed from a wooden deck amid lush greenery as she took in the spray from a rainfall shower head, also throwing back her head to take in the freshness.

Showing off her muscly legs, toned back, and pert booty while barefoot, the blonde hid her face, but it looks like fans were impressed with the body display as they left her over 13,000 likes in under an hour.

Taking to her caption, Paige wrote:

“Not a care in the world,” also tagging 1000 Palms Hideout in Miami, FL.

Paige, now signed to All Elite Wrestling, might have shot to fame because of her mean fighting skills, but the star is now earning major cash via another avenue.

Bypassing fees associated with adult platform OnlyFans, VanZant delivers exclusive and subscription-based content via her own website.

In March of last year, she thanked fans for their loyalty, posting to Instagram and writing: “Thank you all so much for you support on my fan site. I am having so much fun chatting with you all and sharing sexy content with my sexy fans ❤️ I won’t go into detail what all goes on but if your curious, click that link in my bio and find out for yourself.”

Paige VanZant offers paid and free content

Anyone not wishing to pay the monthly fee for the exclusive stuff still has access to the free content via Paige’s IG. Fans are welcomed by photos that aren’t necessarily in chronological order, as a pinned post opening the star’s feed shows her all cheeky in a thong bikini with a witty caption to match.

“Always trust people who like big butts…They cannot lie,” it reads. There’s NFT content, too. Joining stars including Paris Hilton and McKayla Maroney, Paige has jumped aboard the NFT bandwagon.

“BUY MY NFT’S NOW!!! Click on the NFT you want to purchase (they’ll be numbered starting at 1 out of 10, 2 out of 10, etc.). Make sure you’ve connected your Metamask and click ‘buy’ right above the photo,” she told fans on June 12.