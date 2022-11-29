Athlete Paige VanZant stuns in an Instagram selfie. Pic credit: @paigevanzant/Instagram

Paige VanZant flashes a smile in a cute bikini selfie as her fighting future remains uncertain.

The former UFC star is currently signed to All Elite Wrestling, as a wrestler, and competes in Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship.

However, she hasn’t fought in 2022 after her scheduled match-up in August was canceled.

She recently teased a comeback to AEW after inaction following her debut in May. VanZant has a huge social media following with 3.2 million followers on her Instagram account.

Paige also appeared in the television series Dancing with the Stars and Chopped during her fighting career.

The blonde bombshell teased her followers with a bikini selfie as she appeared relaxed and cheerful.

She accessorized with a nose ring and let her hair flow in the Instagram Story snap.

Pic credit: @paigevanzant/Instagram Story

Paige Vanzant puts in work in the gym for ‘Booty day’

Page VanZant proves her stunning physique takes work and shared a video of one of her workout sessions.

“Booty day @just_lifttraining 💪🏼🍑,” she wrote in the caption of the video which shows the stunner performing weighted exercises focused on her glutes and thighs.

VanZant performs a variety of squats including the Bulgarian split squat in perfect form. She utilized dumbbells, her body weight, and a barbell for the exercise routine.

It is unclear whether Paige is getting ready for an AEW or bare-knuckle fight as she hinted that she will be returning to both.

According to The Daily Star, Paige confirmed that she intends to return to wrestling but does not have a date scheduled.

“Absolutely will be in AEW,” she said on her Instagram Story two weeks ago, continuing: “But I don’t have any news on when yet. So stay tuned.”

She also reportedly shared training footage in the IG story proving that she is staying ready for the call to action.

She also confirmed her intention to return to bare-knuckle fighting after losing her first two fights. In an interview, Paige denied pulling out of her scheduled fight in August.

Paige Vanzant shares her skincare product to reduce wrinkles

Paige doesn’t need to worry about wrinkles yet at 28 but she revealed her favorite collagen supplement, BodyMelt Liquid Collagen.

In the IG video, she said it helps improves skin elasticity, reduces the appearance of wrinkles, and strengthens nails.

Paige added that cellulite runs in her family and she uses the products to improve the appearance of her booty.