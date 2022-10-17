Paige VanZant appears at a music video release for Circus Life in Los Angeles, California. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Mixed martial artist, model, and professional wrestler Paige VanZant continues to bless her fans with Q&A sessions to give more insight into her career and personal life.

She recently started up another of the Q&A rounds on her Instagram Story, sharing different outfits while she answered fans’ burning questions.

Based on the Instagram Story setup, Paige traveled via plane and needed a way to pass the time, so she decided to interact with her fans.

“How old are u u look great,” someone asked the former UFC star in one of the slides she posted.

“28 years young!” Paige wrote in response to the fan, sharing a selfie she took wearing a super skimpy dress.

Her look features her blonde locks flowing just past her shoulders, a brown dress that hung low on her chest, a string tie in the middle, and ruffled sleeves.

Due to how she wore the dress, she had her shoulders and plenty of skin showing. She flashed a bright smile while holding her phone in hand for a mirror selfie, possibly taken in the bathroom of a fancy restaurant or club.

Several tattoos are also visible on Paige’s arm in her image, with several lines of bright lights displayed at the bottom of the photo.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Pic credit: @paigevanzant/Instagram

Paige VanZant continues exploring career options

The 28-year-old Paige VanZant has done a lot before 28 that many individuals don’t do in a lifetime, with her celebrity status initially coming courtesy of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC).

She worked with the mixed martial arts promotion from 2013 until 2020 as part of their women’s strawweight and flyweight divisions. During her time there, she achieved a career record of 8-5.

While with UFC, Paige also tried her hand at the ballroom dancing competition show, Dancing With the Stars. She competed in Season 22, where she partnered with pro dancer Mark Ballas. The duo finished as runner-ups for the season behind model Nyle DiMarco and his partner Peta Murgatroyd.

She decided to leave UFC and joined Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC), signing a four-bout contract in August 2020.

She’s been in two matches with the promotion, losing to Britain Hart in her debut on February 5, 2021, and then to Rachael Ostovich on July 23, 2021.

Paige was to fight Charisa Sigala several months ago, but the BKFC matchup got canceled. As of this report, it’s unknown when her next BKFC fight will be.

However, she’s also modeled and heavily promotes on her social media. Earlier this year, she joined All Elite Wrestling (AEW) and participated in her first match this past May, a mixed-gender trios tag team match.

She was part of the winning team in her debut at the AEW Double or Nothing in Las Vegas, Nevada. Paige teamed up with Scorpio Sky and Ethan Peage to defeat Tay Melo, Sammy Guevara, and Frankie Kazarian.

In addition to all the above, she’ll appear in a horror movie called Skill House, produced by and starring rapper 50 Cent.

VanZant stopped training for pro wrestling

While Paige was successful in her debut match with AEW, a recent Wrestling Inc report suggests her pro wrestling career hasn’t progressed much beyond that.

She received training for her AEW match from a well-known star in professional wrestling, David William Heath, best known as Gangrel from WWE. Wrestling Inc provided comments from an interview where he discussed Paige’s situation.

“Yes, I did (train VanZant) for a little while there. She did well; she didn’t train as much as I would have liked for her to train, but I haven’t seen her since that match,” Gangrel said.

“She did that match. She wrote me and said, ‘Hey, I’d like to go over the match with you and some critique.’ And I said, ‘Sure,’ and that’s the last I heard from her,” he said, adding, “She’s an athlete. She could have been really, really good at it actually.”

It’s possible Paige lost interest in continuing her pro wrestling journey. However, she still has many other ventures, including modeling, social media promotion, selling NFTs and other merchandise, and possibly more acting roles.