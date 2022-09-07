Paige VanZant in wet swimsuit highlights pool confidence

Paige VanZant smiling close up. Pic credit: @paigevanzant/Instagram

Paige VanZant is stunning in swimwear in a brand new pool snap.

The former UFC star, now signed to All Elite Wrestling, this week ditched the sports bras and leggings for a swimwear look.

Posting to her Instagram, the MMA fighter sizzled while soaking wet from an outdoor pool, and her post came with fighting words in its caption.

Paige wowed fans as she smoldered in the water, showing off her curves and toned frame as she modeled a low-cut and forest green swimsuit.

Posing chest-deep from a swish pool and backed by display fountains and terrace greenery, Paige looked right down the lens with an air of confidence, this as she also showed off one of her toned legs.

Adding in a chunky and chain gold necklace, the bare knuckle boxer posed with her hair parted down the middle and tied back with braid details. She wore a full face of makeup complete with blush and a rosy pink lip.

In a caption, Paige wrote: “I stopped waiting for the light at the end of the tunnel and lit that b***h up myself!! 🔫”

Paige continues to delight her followers with a mix of swimwear or underwear content and photos or videos that center around her fighter career. Seven days ago, she stunned fans while posing in natural sunlight and leaning out of a window as she modeled a low-cut black bikini top.

“IDK,” she wrote in a caption.

Paige VanZant leads the way with chicken promo

Paige has been attracting brands as her social media following rises – the star is currently followed by over 3 million. Earlier this year, she landed a deal with meal prep delivery company The Chicken Pound.

Proving she’s still fueled by high-protein chicken, Paige posed poolside and in a bikini while snacking on chicken with chopsticks. She told fans:

“NEW SPONSOR ALERT!!🚨 I am so excited to announce that I’ve partnered with @thechickenpound to help me get ready for my upcoming @bareknucklefc fight!!! Making meal prepping and getting in shape SO much easier and tastier!! 🐓 Give them a follow and check out their website for orders, recipes and so much more!!!”

Paige VanZant popular as ever with hot shots

Paige thrilled fans back in August as she posed resting over a vehicle for a glam and revealing shoot.

Pointing her hand into a gun for a hard-hitting finish, she went skimpy in black, writing: “Bang” as she promoted her personal website.