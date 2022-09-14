Paige VanZant in wet dress shows braless curves

Paige VanZant in a close-up. Pic credit: @paigevanzant/Instagram

Paige VanZant is stunning in an unusual and glammed-up shoot as she rocks a wet dress.

The former UFC star recently ditched her workout spandex and signature bikinis for a decidedly dressed-up finish, posting to her Instagram and going for a goddess in green look.

The MMA fighter sizzled in and out of the water, going for a pool setting and stunning fans in a forest green gown that matched the nearby greenery.

Paige proved she could rock a dress like the best of them.

The All Elite Wrestling star went daring in her braless and sleeveless number, posing by natural and attractive rocks with plenty of running water featured.

Paige showed off her toned legs in the poolside snap and went for a just-out-the-water look as her dress was soaking wet. She also posed barefoot while wearing heavy gold jewelry, plus a full face of makeup. She glanced downward for an ethereal finish while promoting her website in a caption.

Paige is followed by 3.2 million on Instagram.

Paige has also shared other photos from the shoot.

Paige VanZant delivers fighting words from the water

One image showed the blonde chest-deep as she took a dip. Paige VanZant rocked the same green dress in the photo below, drawing attention to her super-toned shoulders and arms as she offered direct eye contact to followers while enjoying the water setting.

In a fighter caption, she wrote: “I stopped waiting for the light at the end of the tunnel and lit that b***h up myself!!” Paige has since delivered a more vulnerable caption, admitting that not every day is a great day.

Earlier this week, the bare-knuckle boxer told her army of fans, “To the girl who hasn’t been herself lately…” She added, “Your spark will return and you will shine like you were meant to. It difficult when you catch yourself not being you. When you feel your whole world is falling apart right before your eyes.”

Paige VanZant popular as ever with stunning shots on Instagram

Paige has been sharing classy and sexy photos, plus training ones, on her Instagram throughout the summer. She has shown off her killer abs in selfies, with regular training videos also seeing her enjoying both indoor and outdoor workouts.

Paige VanZant has also shown off her flexibility and post-workout recovery, including ice baths.