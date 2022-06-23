Paige VanZant in tight leggings to train for next fight

Paige Vanzant shows off impressive training routine. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

While mixed martial arts star Paige VanZant may have recently transitioned into the world of professional wrestling, she’s not done with other means of fighting.

Even though her Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) days are behind her, Paige is prepping for her next fight with the Bare Knuckle Fight Championship (BKFC).

The 5-foot-4 bare-knuckle boxer recently shared an inside look at some of the training that goes into getting ready for that upcoming battle.

Paige VanZant rocks leggings and sports bra for BKFC training

On Thursday, Paige VanZant returned to Instagram for the first time since sharing her sizzling photos in a thong swimsuit out in a forest or jungle setting.

This time it was all business, as she posted a video featuring clips from her various training sessions. Set to Show Out by Kid Cudi, Skepta, and Pop Smoke, Paige does squats, deadlifts, curls, and other moves in the gym.

In addition, she’s hitting the punching bag with multiple jabs and throwing punches with a trainer as she moves in an Octagon-like structure.

For some of her training, she’s wearing a camouflage sports bra with tight black leggings, while in other scenes, Paige wears a tie-dye shirt and black leggings. Additional footage has her in a white shirt tied off just above her navel or in grey leggings as she pushes weight and sweats it out in the gym.

“Thanks to @americantopteam and @just_lifttraining for getting me ready for my next @bareknucklefc fight. Remember, if a loss, a failure, a setback or a refusal was enough to put you off your passion…. Then it never was your passion. Keep going,” she wrote in her caption.

When is Paige VanZant’s next fight?

After leaving UFC, Paige VanZant opted to sign a four-bout contract with Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship in 2020. Her debut arrived in February 2021, when she lost to Britain Hart in the main event for a Tampa, Florida event.

A second matchup featured Paige taking on Rachael Ostrovich, someone she previously defeated in the UFC. However, Ostrovich took the win at BKFC 19 last July.

With that, she has two fights left on her contract. Paige VanZant’s next fight will occur on July 16 as she headlines BKFC’s inaugural event in London at the O2 Arena.

As of this report, her opponent has yet to be revealed. With two fights left on her current contract, Paige also indicated an interest in continuing beyond that with BKFC.

“I’m excited to go out there again and show my boxing and show how much I’ve improved. I’m still learning a brand new sport, and I’m excited to grow within BKFC. I’ve talked to them about a contract extension, so I plan to grow with them and grow in the bare knuckle boxing world,” she told MMA Mania (below).

It certainly appears she’s revving up her training routine in search of that elusive first win in BKFC. Along with competing there, she’s also started a career with All Elite Wrestling (AEW), where so far, she’s 1-0 during her matches.