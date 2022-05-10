Paige VanZant in tight bikini leans off yacht

Paige VanZant smiling close up. Pic credit: @paigevanzant/Instagram

UFC star Paige VanZant is upping the ante as she stretches herself out and clings onto the edge of a yacht while in a figure-flaunting bikini. The 28-year-old bare-knuckle boxer turned heads last weekend as she shared a series of bikini snaps from the water, and it was caption game strong from the popular blonde now followed by over 3 million on Instagram.

Paige sizzled as she showed off her figure, also opting for a cute and sporty swim look.

Paige VanZant wows in new bikini snaps

Thrilling her army of fans, the Dancing With the Stars alum was snapped on tip-toe and leaning forward towards the water as she used both hands to hold onto a metal bar at the edge of a water vessel.

Shot against a city high-rise and water backdrop, the stunner showed off her peachy rear and toned thighs in a block-colored and blue-and-white bikini, going a little unusual via the sporty and long-sleeved crop top finish.

Paige sent the camera a direct gaze as her hair blew around a little in the breeze, also flaunting a golden tan and wearing discreet makeup.

“Swear this life is the sweetest thing I have ever known,” she wrote.

VanZant then shared further and similar images from the shoot, with one shot warning more was to come. Here, the fitness queen wrote: “Two more cause the view is 🔥.”

Paige has disabled numbers of likes to her Instagram posts, a move many celebrities are taking to fight back against the likes = popularity concept. VanZant’s popularity, which also extends to a celebrity fanbase, is on the up, though. She’s kept tabs on by fellow MMA-trained star Halle Berry, plus rapper Chanel West Coast and singer Demi Lovato.

Paige VanZant knows fighter mentalities

While VanZant retired from the UFC in 2020, she has opened up on the fighter mentality that came part and parcel of the job. “It’s not always the best fighter who wins—it’s the fighter who is also the most mentally strong,” she told Muscle & Fitness.

“You need to respect your opponent, but you have to go into the fight knowing you’re going to win. Visualization helps. I picture myself winning the fight, including getting out of bad positions.”

“Whenever I get a fight, I pray that it’s the right opportunity for me, that I can do everything to train to win, and that my fight camp goes well. And I pray before every fight,” Paige added.