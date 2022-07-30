Paige VanZant in tight bikini leans off a yacht

Paige VanZant close up. Pic credit: @paigevanzant/Instagram

Former UFC star Paige VanZant is delighting fans as she leans forward from the edge of a yacht while in a tight bikini.

The 28-year-old, now signed to All Elite Wrestling, ditched the spandex sportswear for a revealing bikini ahead of the weekend, posting to her “exclusive” Instagram page and for the account’s 47,000+ followers.

Paige is followed by over 3 million on her main Instagram.

Showing off her muscle machine of a body, the blonde posed on tip-toe and with one leg slightly folded as she clung onto the railings of the water vessel, also stunning in a sporty and long-sleeved bikini top paired with high-waisted bottoms.

The blue-and-white swimwear clung to Paige’s every curve, with fans seeing her super-toned abs and shapely legs, plus her golden tan.

With her hair blowing a little in the wind, the MMA fighter wrote: “paigeFANzant.com,” driving fans to her exclusive content website.

Paige is likely bypassing steep hosting fees by running her own show instead of using a site like OnlyFans. The star does send out a sexy vibe on her social media, but she likewise packs her feed with grueling training sessions.

Paige VanZant reveals secrets to fighter body

Speaking to Eat This Not That, Paige revealed that it isn’t all low-fat foods, protein, and veggies.

“Whether you’re trying to lose weight, or just want to stay fit and healthy, I think it’s important to treat yourself in moderation,” she said. “If I deprive myself of good treats then I’m not happy, and when I’m not happy it’s hard to stay positive. When I allow myself sweets in small amounts, it also prevents binge eating, which makes me feel sick afterward.”

The eating disorder survivor added: “Don’t stress yourself out about numbers on the scale. Set goals, but understand muscle weighs more than fat so the number on the scale might even go up as you get more fit. To measure my success, I go by how my clothes fit.”

Paige VanZant says it’s ‘never too late’ to do it right

The bare knuckle boxer also revealed a glass-half-full attitude. Dishing advice for anyone falling off the wagon, she continued: “It’s never too late to start and it’s never too late to try again. If you eat badly or don’t exercise one day, it’s okay to restart. Never give up on yourself.”

Paige does seem to be impressing the celebs. MMA-trained actress Halle Berry follows her Instagram, as do WWE face Mandy Rose and rapper Chanel West Coast.