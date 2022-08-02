Paige VanZant in tight bikini avoids alligators

Paige VanZant close up. Pic credit: @paigevanzant/Instagram

Paige VanZant is showing that she’s both fierce and cautious – when there are alligators nearby, maybe skip the dip.

The 28-year-old MMA fighter updated her Instagram stories last weekend with a quick outdoor selfie as she hit up a local river area – seemingly, though, the blonde knew to keep her toes out of the water.

Posting for her three million+ followers, Paige peeped hints of her famous bikini body, wearing a tight and sporty swim top, plus a fun pink bucket hat bearing the Playboy bunny logo.

Ditching her makeup as she showed off gorgeous freckles, the bare-knuckle boxer delivered a firm and low-key smile, wearing a stylish pair of Beats by Dre headphones around her neck.

Posing with her back to a swampy river and amid natural greenery, she wrote:

“Freakin gators in there.”

There isn’t much Paige won’t brave, including ice baths. Earlier this summer, the star updated her social media with a workout session followed by her recovery – fans saw Paige flaunting her muscles in a bikini while in her bathroom before showing both hot and cold baths – the latter came complete with tons of ice.

Paige VanZant says fighting made her ‘find’ herself

Paige has chronicled the hardest times of her life, including being sexually assaulted and struggling with the shame of opening up about the horrific ordeal. Speaking to The Guardian, Paige revealed:

“Fighting helped me find myself. It helped me realize I am a strong, beautiful, talented woman. I hope other women and girls who faced what I did can find some outlet where they realize their strength and power – and they’ve had it in them the whole time. Fighting gave me that.” At the time, still signed to the UFC before departing for All Elite Wrestling, she added:

“I am different to other girls in the UFC,” adding that it was “never my ambition to make it to the UFC. I just started training to lift myself. I was a hidden, shy, timid person, and I fell into it.”

Paige Van Zant found ‘purpose’ in fighting

Continuing, Paige stated:

“I felt like I was adopted into this family at my first gym. I then had my first fight, and when I won, I discovered I mattered. Before then, I was stuck in that victim mindset. In fighting, I found a purpose and that my presence on earth matters.”

Paige is now earning cash outside of the ring. She’s got her exclusive content website for racier stuff, NFTs, and a new gig as the face of The Chicken Pound meal delivery service.