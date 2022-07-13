Paige VanZant in thong celebrates big butts

Paige VanZant close up. Pic credit: @paigevanzant/Instagram

Paige VanZant is celebrating large booties as she flaunts her bare buns in a thong.

The 28-year-old former UFC face stripped down to next-to-nothing in her Wednesday Instagram share, posting for her over three million followers and ushering in body positivity and a little pop culture.

Paige VanZant flaunts buns in big butts celebration

Sharing a revealing shot that also steered away from provocation, Paige posed amid bamboo wall structures and stone, angling her toned rear a little towards the camera and outfitted in only a skimpy white thong and zebra-print top.

Showing off her buns of steel, the bare-knuckle boxer sizzled with her peachy backside on show, also sending the camera a direct gaze as she wore dark shades atop her head and her blonde locks down.

The All Elite Wrestling face drove fans to swipe for a 2.0, where a similar shot showed her donning the sunglasses as she wrote:

“Squat: Because no one raps about little butts.” The caption was, of course, a reference to Sir Mix-a-Lot’s I Like Big Butts track.

The body positivity statements from Paige have depth. The star has alleged that being in the UFC led her to develop an eating disorder – “I was having different issues with myself and my body,” she told BBC. I was giving myself an eating disorder to make the weight.”

Paige VanZant outlines eating disorder battle in the UFC

Paige stated that her ideal weight is 135 pounds and that she worked to get her weight down to 115 pounds.

“I recently went up to the flyweight division which is 10lbs (4.5kg) heavier, which is a huge difference. I was at a fight where a fellow UFC fighter, Uriah Hall, was cutting weight and he pushed himself just to the brink of death. He had kidney failure and started seizing in the hallway right in front of me. It’s because of that I’m like ‘I cant do this anymore,'” she added.

That said, the MMA-trained star did confirm that the choice is down to the fighter, continuing: “It’s our decision to cut weight, it’s our decision to fight at those lower weight classes.”

Paige has since updated, showing a healthy appetite with a bikini post. The snap showed her all smiles, poolside, and eating takeout with chopsticks – Paige was announcing a new partnership with The Chicken Pound. For more from Paige, give her Instagram a follow.