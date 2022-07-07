Paige VanZant in thong bikini straddles tree and arches back

Paige VanZant shared another series of tree-arching pics to her Instagram page today, showing off her fit figure in a bikini. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldWide

Paige VanZant proved once more that she is the queen of back-arching bikini moments as she posed for another juicy Instagram post.

The former UFC boxing athlete, 28, has lately provided her three million followers with some seductive eye-candy material, often taking to her social media page to share snaps of her toned physique.

Paige worked her muscles and flexibility skills in another vie for Instagram domination as she sprawled her body over a tree limb while clad in just an itty bitty thong bikini.

Paige wore a thong bikini for her tree-arching display

Stealing the show online for her swimsuit reveal, Paige posted a four-series share that likely got her fans’ hearts racing.

Putting on a back-arching display, the MMA fighter could first be seen laying on her back over a thick tree branch that fully supported her body as she reached backward to stretch out her rippled body, her bust visible as her tiny triangle cups just barely prevented her from spilling out.

Pics two and three put Paige in a similar position, giving slightly different angles of her lean physique, her head facing up or turned a little to the side for some stoic but serene gazes.

Paige’s arms and legs showed no signs of any extra baggage at all as she expertly expanded herself from head to toe to prove that she is one lean machine.

The fourth and final shot let Paige do a different kind of show-off as she flipped herself over to press her thighs into the smooth bark, her arms pushing up her torso while she gave a beckoning look at the camera with her captivating stare.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Paige shared her secrets behind her fit figure and talked body image

In an interview with Bloody Elbow several years ago, Paige opened up about what it’s like to be the center of attention and under media scrutiny.

“Yeah, I don’t think people understand just how difficult the weight cut actually is and how unrealistic our body looks at that point in time,” Paige replied when asked about those infamous weigh-ins. “We only weigh that much for a few hours and I think people should know that.”

Paige admitted that she is not a fan of how her body looks at weigh-in time, telling the publication that she prefers to have more weight on her at normal times of the year.

She also shared that boxing is an excellent way to maintain fitness, saying, “For girls that want to get in shape, I recommend just getting into a [dance or gymnastics] class. That really helped for me. I’m not one that will go to 24 Hour Fitness and motivate myself to workout, and it’s especially hard for people who don’t know what they’re doing.”