Paige VanZant in swimsuit fires gun in heels

Paige VanZant takes a selfie. Pic credit: @paigevanzant/Instagram

UFC star Paige VanZant is proving she’s not to be messed with. The 28-year-old bare-knuckle boxer has also been proving why she’s a social media sensation, this via a head-turning and gun-toting Instagram post shared with her 3 million+ followers.

Posting last weekend, the blonde showcased her muscles and her mean aim as she fired a weapon at a range, also opting for a skimpy look as she flaunted her figure in a camo-print swimsuit and high heels.

Paige VanZant fires gun in weekend swimsuit

Photographed focusing on her weekend activity, Paige was filmed from the side and standing square in the highest ever pair of dagger stilettos.

Stripped down to a leg-flashing swimsuit that was also backless, the pro wrestler squinted as she fired her fun, only delivering a slight body twitch as she took in the impact, post-shoot.

“Bang. Bang,” an appropriate caption read.

Fans have left over 120,000 likes.

Paige has a knack for short and snappy captions. Earlier this month, the Oregon native updated from a late-night arcade setting as she sizzled in a monochrome mini skirt and tiny pink bikini top, sending out a slightly naughty gaze and writing: “Right back on my worst behavior.” Paige, now with All Elite Wrestling following her six-year stint in the UFC, continues to pepper her Instagram with reminders of her grueling workouts, although these tend to bring in less likes and views than the swimwear.

Paige, who also earns cash via an exclusive website, has opened up on leaving the UFC. “Since I’ve left, I’ve seen multiple fighters leave the UFC — and it’s not a diss at the UFC necessarily, but I think it’s more an awakening in fighters knowing there’s money out there and we’re going to be compensated for what we’re doing,” she told MMA Fighting.

Paige VanZant finally ‘comfortable’ with where she is

“I was in the UFC for six years, I’ve been fighting for eight years and it’s finally paying off,” she continued. “This year finally paid off to where I’m feeling comfortable with my life.” Paige has since opened up to reveal that the UFC pressure led her towards an eating disorder.

Showing off her healthy curves in April of this year, Paige made headlines for posing Baywatch-style in a red and unzipped swimsuit as she wrote: “Damn right I like the life I live, cause I went from negative to positive and it’s all good!!” Paige is followed by celebrities including MMA-trained actress Halle Berry, former Fox Sports face Holly Sonders, plus Ridiculousness star Chanel West Coast.