Paige VanZant in swimsuit arches back in the jungle

Paige VanZant takes a selfie. Pic credit: @paigevanzant/Instagram

MMA fighter Paige VanZant is upping the ante as she arches her back in a swimsuit and embraces nature.

The 28-year-old former UFC star now posts via two Instagram accounts – her main one is followed by over 3 million, although the feed dedicated to her “exclusive” content boasts a more modest 47,000.

Posting last week, Paige wowed with a zen snap, posing in a plunging and cheetah-print bathing suit and choosing a bright red-and-black color palette.

Closing her eyes as she placed both hands on the tree trunk behind her, the bare-knuckle boxer flaunted her every curve and her muscles, showcasing the small tattoo on the side of her torso.

Wearing her blonde locks in a low bun and showing some cheek via her thong swimsuit, Paige shouted out her exclusive content’s website, writing:

“paigeFANzant.com.”

Paige is likely netting 100% of the profits from subscriptions to her website, compared to paying a content creator fee on well-known adult platform OnlyFans.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Paige VanZant likely earning big dough from exclusive content

Paige regularly shouts out her subscription setup, and she’s also thanked fans for their loyalty.

In October 2021, the All Elite Wrestling face told her Instagram followers: “Thank you for all the love and for everyone who entered my fan contest. Congrats to all the winners!!!! ❤️❤️❤️ Be sure to follow my backup account.” In June of this year, and jumping aboard the NFTs bandwagon, Paige announced hers, writing:

“Click on the NFT you want to purchase (they’ll be numbered starting at 1 out of 10, 2 out of 10, etc.). Make sure you’ve connected your Metamask and click “buy” right above the photo. If it’s available, you’ll be able to authorize the transaction in your MetaMask wallet. After the transaction clears in Metamask, you can access the content on www.IM4G3.com in the “my assets” page on the left hand side of the site.”

Paige VanZant flaunts freckles in bikini

Fans tend to get professionally-shot images as they check Paige’s IG, but the rare low-key snap comes in selfie mode.

Last summer, the blonde stunned while flashing a smile as she hung out poolside, snapping her ripped frame and her clear complexion as she modeled a pink bikini and wrote: “Freckles and abs. Great combo.” Fans have left over 150,000 likes.

Paige is followed by prestigious faces, not limited to MMA-trained Oscar winner Halle Berry, WWE face Mandy Rose, plus rapper and MTV face Chanel West Coast.