Paige VanZant in string bikini shows off impressive handstand

Paige VanZant smiling close up. Pic credit: @paigevanzant/Instagram

Paige VanZant is stunning in an impressive handstand display as she shows off her fabulous figure in a bikini.

The former UFC star sizzled as she showed off her jaw-dropping muscles and curves in a recent Instagram share, one posted for her 3.2 million followers and definitely raking in the Likes.

Paige shared a small gallery of photos, all showing her outdoors and getting flexible as she had fun in her swimwear.

The MMA fighter showcased her super strong legs and upper body strength while upside-down.

Paige modeled a multicolor and super tiny bikini with a stitched finish. Glistening with slightly moist skin, the blonde delivered her impressive move from an outdoor path amid greenery.

She added in trendy sneakers to accessorize her swimwear while also wearing her hair tied back and braided.

In a caption, the bare-knuckle boxer told fans: “I want to turn the whole thing upside down I’ll find the things they say just can’t be found.”

In the images, Paige also drew attention to her golden tan as she gave the gymnasts a run for their money. A swipe right showed off even more strength as Paige extended her legs out straight while still in her handstand.

Paige VanZant delivers uplifting words

The hard-hitting fighter has also been showing a more vulnerable edge. Just this week, Paige updated with a gorgeous photo of her face as she went very close up.

The athlete told her followers: “To the girl who hasn’t been herself lately… Your spark will return and you will shine like you were meant to. It difficult when you catch yourself not being you. When you feel your whole world is falling apart right before your eyes.”

In the image, Paige didn’t even show her full face, although fans did see her beautiful green eyes.

Paige VanZant is now offering juicy chicken

Earlier this year, Paige debuted her new gig with meal delivery brand The Chicken Pound.

In a recent share, the star once again shouted out the company she’s partnered up with. She sent out a video, writing, “LABOR DAY SALE!!!! Go check out @thechickenpound and use code PAIGE10 for 10% OFF!!!! ♥️🐓🍗 The most flavorful, juicy and HEALTHY precooked chicken ever.”

Paige continues to delight fans with a mix of training and sexy photos on her social media that include pool pics, lingerie looks, and spandex workout outfits.